Candelilla Wax Market Growth, Trends, Size, Status and Forecast 2026 | Strahl & Pitsch , Norevo , Calwax, Kahl , Carmel Wax , Multiceras

Global Candelilla Wax Market is valued approximately USD XX million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Candelilla wax is a plant-based complex material. It is brittle, hard, and easily pulverized. It is an opaque material before refining, which can be of different colors ranging from light brown to yellow depending on the grade of refining and bleaching. Candelilla wax has exceptional oil binding characteristics, thus improving the texture and stability of cosmetic products. Candelilla wax delivers good mold release, surface gloss, firmness, and develops softness. It is frequently employed in combination with beeswax and carnauba wax in order to improve adhesion and skin-feel properties. It effortlessly dissolves basic dyes. It is highly soluble in chloroform, acetone, benzene, and numerous other organic solvents, but is soluble in water.

Growing demand for vegan or plant based materials from cosmetics and personal care industry is one of the major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market. Increasing standard of living and growing consumption of personal care and cosmetic products are the factors that offers growth opportunities. Also, surging utility and adoption of bio-based products is contributing towards growth of global Candelilla Wax market. Further, rising disposable income of the individuals is also major factor that aiding the growth in the global market. However, availability of alternative products such as carnauba was and beeswax and restriction on the extraction of candelilla wax is anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Candelilla Wax market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to high demand for bio-based products and products with natural ingredient in the region. Europe contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Candelilla Wax market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to rising urbanization and increasing awareness about health among people across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Strahl & Pitsch Inc.

Norevo

Calwax

Kahl GmbH & Co.

Carmel Wax Inc.

Multiceras

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

Lumps

Slabs

Flakes

Pastilles

Spray Powder

Ground Powder

By Application:

Personal Care

Food

Dyes

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Candelilla Wax Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Candelilla Wax Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Candelilla Wax Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Candelilla Wax Market, by Form

Chapter 6. Global Candelilla Wax Market, by Application

Chapter 7. Global Candelilla Wax Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

