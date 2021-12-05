Carbon Nanotubes Market: Domain specialists determine the market CAGR to be 20.16% during the forecast period

DataM Intelligence presents a market research report on ‘Global Carbon Nanotubes Market – Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’. This report provides expert analysis into the size, scope, magnitude, key players and future trends in this industry.

Carbon Nanotubes Market Overview

Global Carbon Nanotubes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.16% in the forecast period 2019-2026.

CNT are used for electromagnetic shielding (EMI) coatings and composites in electronics and aerospace applications. Electric vehicles, and enabling lithium-battery (LIB) technology, will become a larger market size with estimates of CAGR of over 20.16% by 2026.

Carbon Nanotubes Market Regional Share

By Application The electronics and semiconductors are the fastest-growing segments in the global CNT market. The unique electrical and mechanical properties of CNTs make them useful in the development of transistors, semiconductor components, electrostatic packaging, hard-disk drive components, integrated circuits (ICs), and IC test and burn sockets (which are used to test the quality of chips and their signal integrity).

By geography, Asia-Pacific is the largest region within the global CNT market share. The Asia-pacific market is anticipated to grow at a significant pace owing to the increased production of CNT and rapid growth experienced by the electronics and semiconductor industry within the Asia-Pacific region.

China is the dominant market in the region due to government funding in the 12th five-year plan for the development of CNTs. The market in these countries is driven by increased demand for CNTs in applications such as capacitors and batteries.

Carbon Nanotubes Industry Competitive Analysis

The increase in the launch of carbon nanotubes fibres and sheets which is driving the global carbon nanotubes market.

In March 2018, Arkema S.A. launched Altuglas® ShieldUp nanostructured acrylic sheet helps reduce the weight of the “Twizy” cars, replacing the glass. The acrylic sheet is also 100% recyclable.

Carbon Nanotubes Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Single-walled carbon nanotube (SWCNT)

Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWNT)

By Application type

Energy

Electronics

Aerospace & aviation

Automotive

Biomedicine

Others (Composites, Sensors, and Filtration)

