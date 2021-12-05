Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Outlook 2017-2027 | Bitglass, CipherCloud Inc, CloudLock Inc, Microsoft Corporation, NetSkope Inc, Oracle Corporation, Protegrity USA

Business functionality can be accessed at lower operating costs, and this helps small & medium businesses to deploy cloud-delivered services significantly. Also, the growing adoption of the cloud has raised security concerns, leading to a positive influence on the growth of the global cloud access security brokers market. Hence, these factors are driving the global cloud access security brokers market. However, a lack of awareness regarding security associated with the use of cloud technologies might hinder the global cloud access security brokers. Furthermore, adoption of the cloud-based technology in developing region such as the Asia Pacific has created several opportunities for the suppliers providing cloud access security brokers solutions.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cloud access security brokers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1. Bitglass

2. CipherCloud Inc.

3. CloudLock Inc.

4. Microsoft Corporation

5. NetSkope Inc.

6. Oracle Corporation

7. Protegrity USA, Inc.

8. Skyhigh Networks

9. Symantec

10. Zscaler, Inc.

The global cloud access security brokers market is segmented on the basis of solution, services, and cloud service model. On the basis of solution, the cloud access security brokers market is segmented into data leakage prevention, control & monitoring, cloud data encryption, risk & compliance management, and tokenization. On the basis of services, the cloud access security brokers market is segmented into integration, consulting, and operation & maintenance. On the basis of the cloud service model, the cloud access security brokers market is segmented into SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cloud access security brokers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The cloud access security brokers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the cloud access security brokers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the cloud access security brokers market in these regions.

