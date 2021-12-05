Cognitive Data Management Market 2019-2025: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players- IBM, Salesforce, SAP, Informatica, SAS, Cognizant and more….
A new market study, titled “Global Cognitive Data Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Cognitive Data Management Market
In regions, North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the cognitive data management market. Various factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the market across the region. These factors include the growing investments in cognitive technologies by various players, increasing adoption and government support toward Artificial Intelligence (AI), rising advancements in infrastructure, growing digital transformation, and increasing IT budgets.
This report focuses on the global Cognitive Data Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cognitive Data Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Salesforce
SAP
Informatica
SAS
Cognizant
Microsoft
Infosys
HPE
Oracle
Veritas
Wipro
Datum
Reltio
Talend
Saksoft
Snaplogic
Immuta
Attivio
Sparkcognition
Expert System
Strongbox Data Solutions
Cogntivescale
Pingar
Kingland Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Data Integration and Migration
Data Governance and Quality
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Manufacturing
Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
Government and Legal Services
Telecom, IT, and Media
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cognitive Data Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cognitive Data Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
