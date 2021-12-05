Construction Chemicals Market Expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period
‘Global Construction Chemicals Market – Size, Share and Forecasts (2019-2026)’ from DataM Intelligence provides expert analysis into the market share, size, industry outlook, volume, major manufacturers and future trends in this industry.
Construction Chemicals Segmentation
By Product Type
The concrete admixtures segment accounts for highest Construction Chemicals Market Share. Asia-Pacific region has the highest consumption rate for admixtures due to the increase in infrastructural projects.
By End-Users
Construction chemicals demand is increasing due to the rising urbanization and increasing housing construction. Industrial construction chemicals are also essential for the stability and durability of the structures. In 2015, Residential and infrastructure end-user segments together accounted for more than half of the global Construction Chemicals Market Share.
Checkout the space below to gather a sample research report for free-https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/construction-chemicals-market
By Geography
On the basis of geography, the Global Construction Chemicals Market consists of five segments namely North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.
The market is dominated by Asia-Pacific, which held around 45% of the market in 2017.
Construction Chemicals Market Report Scope
This report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. The report profiles the major players in this market mentioned in the previous paragraph.
Construction Chemicals Competitive analysis
The Global Construction Chemicals Market Size is predominantly divided among the following companies: 3M Company, Akzo Nobel Chemicals AG, Albemarle Corporation, Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Bolton Group, Cemetaid (N.S.W.) Pty. Ltd., CHRYSO, CICO Technologies Ltd., CONMIX Ltd., now DuPont, W.R. Grace & Co., Fosroc, Franklin International, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Lafarge, Mapei, Inc., MUHU Construction Materials Co. Ltd., and Pidilite Industries.
Read more information about the report –https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/construction-chemicals-market
Following contents are contained in this report-
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Methodology and Scope
Chapter 3: Construction Chemicals Market- Headlines & Trends
Chapter 4: Construction Chemicals – Industry Analysis
Chapter 5: Construction Chemicals – Market Segmentation Analysis
5.1 By Type
5.2 By Applications
5.3 By Region
Chapter 6: Construction Chemicals Market – Competitive Landscape
Chapter 7: Construction chemicals company Profiles
Chapter 8: Construction Chemicals Market – Appendix
About DataM Intelligence
DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a Market Intelligence and Business Research firm, based in India. It aims to bridge the two main aspects of a business decision – opinion and supportive data.
DMI is currently strengthening its cross-industrial database for sectors including Alternative Energy, Chemicals, Materials, Agriculture, Healthcare Services, Animal Nutrition, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverages, Industrial Machinery and Automation among others.