Data Center Automation Market Hit at a CAGR of 19.6% to 2022 | VMware, BMC Software, Cisco Systems, IBM Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Puppet, Citrix Systems, ServiceNow, and Chef Software

Data Center Automation Market by Solution Type(Storage Automation, Network Automation, Server Automation), Services(Consulting, Installation & Support Services), Operating Environment(Windows OS, Unix OS, Linux & Other OS), Industry Vertical(BFSI, IT & Telecom, Public Sector & Utilities, Energy, Manufacturing, Healthcare)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

Data Center Automation Market is the vital step to achieve growth in business for enterprises. Data Center automates the IT processes across network, computing, and storage layers in physical and virtual environment. Data Center Automation Software automates the workflow and processes of data center capability. Data center automation helps enterprises by reducing the human task for managing and controlling the data center. It also delivers automation of tasks pertaining to servers, networks and storage devices and provides centralized access to all the data center assets of the enterprises.

The major driver for Data Center Automation Market is the increase in use of internet which generate huge amount of data, so the demand for the data center automation software has increased in many enterprises. In addition to that, the evolution in cloud-based applications and development in Internet of Things (IoT) has created huge opportunities for data center automation market. The global data center automation market was valued at $2,483 million in 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% to reach $8,619 million by 2022.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: VMware, Inc., BMC Software, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Corp., Puppet, Citrix Systems, Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., and Chef Software, Inc.

Data center automation involves automation and management of the processes and workflow of a data center facility, such as data center operations and maintenance tasks that are performed manually by human operators. It is a technology that has replaced array of human actions or work, thus automating the flow of business processes, which were earlier done manually. Automation is already embedded in software systems to a great extent; for instance, customer information is linked across financial as well as procurement functions. However, mostly it is assumed as a part of the normal feature and functionality of a system, and generally not considered as automation, but simply termed as a more powerful system(s). Efficiency is a key factor affecting the process of data center automation. New technologies are forcing data center providers to adopt innovative methods to increase efficiency, scalability, and reduce redundancy.

North America is expected to dominate the global market, owing to healthy economic growth, increase in Internet connectivity, and high demand for automation.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period, owing to the increased adoption of data center automation by industries and sectors. The Indian market possesses high market potential for data center automation, with companies such as HP, Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon, and IBM looking forward for better business opportunities.

KEY BENEFITS

The report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global data center automation industry.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to determine the investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations adopted by the key players are provided to determine the overall competitiveness of the market.

The quantitative analysis through 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

