Data Center Blade Server Market Outlook 2017-2027 | Dell Inc, Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Lenovo

The data center blade server market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing adoption of cloud and IoT services. Moreover, low operational cost is further expected to augment the growth of data center blade server market. However, high initial investments may hamper market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing demand for data centers in small and medium enterprises is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the data center blade server market.

The List of Companies

1.Cisco Systems, Inc.

2.Dell Inc.

3.Fujitsu Limited

4.Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

5.Hitachi Vantara Corporation

6.Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

7.Lenovo

8.NEC Corporation

9.Oracle Corporation

10.Super Micro Computer, Inc.

The global data center blade server market is segmented on the basis of data center type, enterprise size, and end-user. Based on data center type, the market is segmented as Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4. On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the end-user is classified as BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, energy & utility, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global data center blade server market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The data center blade server market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting data center blade server market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the data center blade server market in these regions.

