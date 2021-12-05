Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Key Players: RadNet, Inc., Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI), MedQuest Associates, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Hitachi, Ltd., Carestream Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare

A fresh report titled “Diagnostic Imaging Services Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Diagnostic Imaging Services Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Global Diagnostic Imaging Services market witnessed a market value of USD XX Million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2018 and 2025.

The market research report demonstrates market dynamics which includes growth drivers, restraining factors and opportunities and trends spearheading current nature and future status of this market. Our general approach is to target several individuals with specific questions that we believed would satisfy our research objective. Further, to speed up the data collection process, we employed an online survey, delivered via email. The research team analyzed the results to identify potential opportunities and risks for the market.

In addition, the report offers recent industry activities and value chain analysis for the Diagnostic Imaging Services Market. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces which include buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in Diagnostic Imaging Services Market. Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.

The report analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa.

Further, the geographies are fragmented into the country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Diagnostic Imaging Services market with respect to following sub-markets:

Based on Imaging Modality Type:

– X-ray

– Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

– Ultrasound

– Computed Tomography (CT)

– Nuclear Imaging

– Others

Based on Application:

– Cardiology

– Gynecology/Obs

– Orthopedics & Musculoskeletal

– Oncology

– Neurology & Spine

– General Imaging

Based on End-user:

– Hospitals

– Diagnostic Imaging Centers

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Others

Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Diagnostic Imaging Services market, market share and positioning of all the major players in the industry. The competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as company overview, financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

The report includes profiles of leading companies in the global Diagnostic Imaging Services market.

Some of the key players profiled include:

– RadNet, Inc.

– Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI)

– MedQuest Associates, Inc.

– Siemens Healthineers

– Hitachi, Ltd.

– Carestream Health

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– GE Healthcare

– Shimadzu Corporation

– Dignity Health

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

