Digital gaming market in india and top key players are 99games online pvt. Ltd., creatiosoft solutions pvt. Ltd., dhurva interactive

India is emerging to be a popular outsourcing destination for global gaming companies due to the high availability of skilled game developers and a rapid upsurge in the country’s gaming market. Increase in internet and smartphone penetration, improved digital payment infrastructure, applications available on various platforms like Android, iOS and Microsoft Windows, advancement in technologies, rising income level, and change in game preferences are the main reasons for this popularity.

Digital gaming includes different genres which can be played across single-player, multi-player and massively multi-player formats in devices like mobile, computer and through console devices. Currently, the Indian gaming industry is witnessing a paradigm shift from console gaming to mobile gaming mainly due to the growth and improvement of wireless connectivity in the country. Various mobile gaming companies are focusing on increasing adoption of Platform as a Service (PaaS) as this is expected to help companies in creating games in a short span of time.

Market segmentation

On the basis of technology, the Indian digital gaming market is segmented into mobile gaming, computer gaming and console gaming. Mobile gaming holds the largest share of the market. In India, strategic games like Clash of Clans, Call of Duty and Counter Strike are played mostly. On the basis of the number of game downloads, Supercell, Elex Technology, Gameloft, Octro and Zynga Game Network are the major mobile game providers in India.

Key growth factors

o With the global rise in smartphone ownership, India has the second highest smartphone users. It has been found that smartphone users in India spend four hours per day on gaming apps.

o Technology is playing a key role in the Indian digital gaming industry. Due to the recent advancements in technology, many of the latest new games are incredibly life-like and attractive to the users.

Threats and key players

o In India, pirated games are easily available across various online sources as well as in CD/DVD formats, which enable the gamers to play their desired games for free or at low costs. It is considered to be one of the major issues faced by the game development companies.

o 99Games Online Pvt. Ltd., Creatiosoft Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Dhurva Interactive, Electronics Arts Games India Pvt. Ltd., Gameloft Software Pvt. Ltd. and Nazara Technologies Ltd. are some of the major players operating in the Indian digital gaming market

o Manufacturing of powerful and affordable gaming devices

o Smart and soft monetization

o Pilot projects of augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) games

o Others

