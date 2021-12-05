Digital Oilfield Market Emerging Trends, Technological Development and Forecast to 2025 | Micotan Software, NEOFIRMA, Neuralog, Paradigm, P2 Energy Solutions, PetroCloud

Digital Oilfield is the use of technology to manage & increase production, improving personnel safety, allowing for cost reduction, and improving efficiency in the oil and gas field. The main purpose of the digital oilfield is to abolish ineffective time, take full advantage of oilfield recovery and arrangement of cohesive workflows and profit maximization through the design. Due to the digital oilfield, the advanced information technology combines with the business process management. Emerging exploration & production activities and increasing demand for cost reduction is a major growth driver for the global digital oilfield market.

Some of the key players of Digital Oilfield Market:

ELYNX TECHNOLOGIES, LLC., 3GIG, Micotan Software Company Ltd., NEOFIRMA, Neuralog, Inc., Paradigm Ltd., P2 Energy Solutions, SEE Forge creators of FAT FINGER Inc., PetroCloud, LLC and WellEz Information Management

The research report on Digital Oilfield Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. Digital Oilfield Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Segmentation by Process:

Production Optimization, Drilling Optimization and Reservoir Optimization

Segmentation by Component:

Hardware (Distributed Control Systems, Wireless Network Systems, Safety System, and Collaborative Product Management

Segmentation by Software, Services:

IT Outsourcing, and IT Services & Commissioning

Segmentation by Application:

Onshore and Offshore

