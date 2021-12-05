Digital Talent Acquisition Market Outlook 2017-2027 | Accenture plc, BrainStation Inc, Cloudera, Databricks, IBM Corporation, MapR Technologies, Oracle Corporation

The digital talent acquisition market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period on account of technological advances and increasing innovations in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning. However, a lack of awareness regarding the benefits of digital skills in talent acquisition is likely to hamper the growth of the digital talent acquisition market. Further, digitization initiatives in the developing countries by the government are expected to showcase substantial growth opportunities for the digital talent acquisition market in the coming future.

1. Accenture plc

2. BrainStation Inc.

3. Cloudera, Inc.

4. Databricks, Inc.

5. IBM Corporation

6. MapR Technologies, Inc.

7. Oracle Corporation

8. Salesforce. com, inc.

9. SAP SE

10. The Training Associates Corporation

The global digital talent acquisition market is segmented on the basis of skill, training type, enterprise size, and industry vertical. Based on skill, the market is segmented as data management, web presentation, AI developers, and cloud computing & security. By training type, the market is segmented into internal and external. On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Based on industry vertical the market is classified as BFSI, telecom & IT, manufacturing, logistics, services, government & defense, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global digital talent acquisition market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The digital talent acquisition market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting digital talent acquisition market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the digital talent acquisition market in these regions.

