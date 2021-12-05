Dynamic Application Security Testing Market Future Insights, Market Revenue and Threat Forecast by 2023

Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market Research Report – By Component (Solution, Services), Deployment (On-Cloud, On-Premise), Application (Web, Mobile), Organization Size (Sme, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Bfsi, Healthcare) – Forecast Till 2023

Market Synopsis

A dynamic application security testing is a security solution which helps in identifying susceptibilities in web and mobile applications. The tool looks for a broad range of vulnerabilities which cover the input and output authentication which are a threat to the SQL interface. In some cases, dynamic testing is referred to black box test which finds errors in the applications without viewing the internal source code which is an added advantage. Dynamic application security testing solutions analyze application performance when subjected to web attacks for finding the vulnerability. Dynamic application security testing comes with various features. It helps in incorporating security testing into the developed strategy, enhancing security with cognitive capabilities, managing, and reducing risks in application portfolio among many others.

The rise in demand for security threats among web-based and mobile based applications and adoption of cloud-based services across SMEs and large enterprises are driving the market for global dynamic application security testing. The cost-effectiveness, broader coverage of web application security, and compatibility of the solution are driving demand for dynamic application security testing. However, adoption of Bring Your Device policy across enterprises will be a challenge to secure the mobile applications on a large scale.

Segmentation

The global dynamic application security testing market is segmented into the component, deployment, application, organization size, vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the segment is further classified into solution and services. The services are further classified into professional and managed services. By deployment, the segment is further classified into on-cloud and on-premise. By application, the segment is further classified into web application security and mobile application security. On the basis of organization size, the segment is further classified into SME and large enterprises. The dynamic application security testing market is widely used in many verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, healthcare, retail and many others.

Global dynamic application security testing market is estimated to grow up to USD 2.6 billion at CAGR 23% through the forecast period 2023

Key players

Some of the key players in the Dynamic Application Security Testing Market are Accenture PLC (Ireland), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Micro Focus (U.K), Ca technologies (U.S.), Synopsys (U.S.), Pradeo (France), Rapid7 (U.S.), Tieto (Finland), Trustwave (U.S.), WhiteHat Security (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.).

Some of the key innovators in this area are Acunetix (U.K), Cigital (U.S.), Checkmarx Inc., (U.S.), Qualys, Inc. (U.S.), Synerzip Softech India Private Limited (India), Netcraft (U.K), ControlCase, LLC (U.S.), Applause App Quality, Inc. (U.S.), Cognizant (U.S.), Capgemini SE (France), Virtusa Corporation (U.S.) and others.

There have been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, where the business entities expect to strengthen their reach to their customers.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among these regions, the market is majorly dominated by North America at present due to a higher concentration of dynamic application security providers in countries like the U.S. and Canada. Due to this, major contribution is made by the U.S., particularly in the testing and deployment of dynamic security application testing.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to show a decent growth considering the dynamic application security testing market. Europe has acquired a second place in the market. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show a significant growth rate throughout the forecast period. Various organizations are adopting cloud-based services in Taiwan, China, and India, which is increasing demand for dynamic application security testing market. Also, the dynamic application security testing in Asia Pacific is booming which is affecting the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Intended Audience

Application Developers

Software Integrators

System integrators

Consultancy firms

Research Organizations

Managed service providers

Data security providers

Government Agencies

