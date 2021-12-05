E-Axle Market Network, Key Vendors, Growth Analysis, Revenue Strategies and Forecast Report 2018-2025

A fresh report titled “E-Axle Market by Drive Type (Forward Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, and All-wheel Drive), Component (Combining Motors, Power Electronics, Transmission, and Others), and Vehicle Type (ICE Vehicle (Passenger & Commercial Vehicles), and Electric Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for E-Axle Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



An electric axle is an integrated system that combines electric motors, power electronics components, and transmission units. It serves as a power source for internal combustion engine type vehicles and are compatible with hybrid and electric cars. The system is fully integrated into either the front or the rear axle, delivering power to turn the wheels and for other engine-related functions. Moreover, E-axle is a fully contained unit, which is equipped with components, such as bearings, shafts, pinions, and differential gearing.

The coaxial connection of the electric axle is installed on the rear axle, whereas the front wheels rely on an internal combustion engine or an electric motor to turn those wheels. Furthermore, when both the drives are working together, then electric axles assisted by a hybrid battery pack using enormous amount of power that further reduces emissions and improves fuel efficiency.

The global E-axle market is segmented based on drive type, vehicle type, component, and region. On the basis of drive type, the market is divided into rear wheel drive, front wheel drive, and all-wheel drive type. Depending on vehicle type, it is categorized into passenger, commercial, and electric vehicles. By component, the E-axle market is fragmented into combining motors, power electronics, transmission, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the E-axle market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Nidec Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, GKN Plc, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Continental AG, BorgWarner Inc., AVL List GmbH, Axletech International, and Dana Limited.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents the analytical depiction of the E-axle market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Drive Type

– Forward Wheel Drive

– Rear Wheel Drive

– All-wheel Drive

By Component

– Combining Motors

– Power Electronics

– Transmission

– Others

– – – Axle Body

– – – Gear Actuators

– – – Torque Vectoring Unit

– – – Differential

By Vehicle Type

– Passenger Vehicle

– Commercial Vehicle

– Electric Vehicle

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis (2017)

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rising sale of electric and hybrid vehicles across the globe

3.5.1.2. Increase in fuel costs

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High cost of electric axle drive system

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Stringent emission regulations to reduce vehicle weight and emission

3.5.3.2. Increasing use of E-Axle in ICE vehicles

CHAPTER 4: E-AXLE MARKET, BY DRIVE TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. FORWARD WHEEL DRIVE

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. REAR WHEEL DRIVE

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. ALL WHEEL DRIVE

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: E-AXLE MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. ICE vehicles

5.2.1. Passenger vehicle

5.2.1.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.1.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.1.3. Market analysis by country

5.2.2. Commercial vehicle

5.2.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Electric vehicle

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: E-AXLE MARKET, BY COMPONENT TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Combining motors

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Power Electronics

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. Transmission

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: E-AXLE MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by drive type

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by component type

7.2.5. Market analysis by country

7.2.5.1. U.S.

7.2.5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by drive type

7.2.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

7.2.5.1.4. Market size and forecast, by component type

7.2.5.2. Canada

7.2.5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by drive type

7.2.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

7.2.5.2.4. Market size and forecast, by component type

7.2.5.3. Mexico

7.2.5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by drive type

7.2.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

7.2.5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by component type

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by drive type

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

7.3.4. Market size and forecast, by component type

7.3.5. Market analysis by country

Continue @…



