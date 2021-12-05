Electric Stimulation Devices Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Electric Stimulation Devices Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Electric Stimulation Devices Market

The report on the global Electric Stimulation Devices Market for the period between 2019 and 2026 has been prepared by conducting an in-depth analysis of the market. The report closely covers the landscape of the industry, the present scenario, its growth prospects, and so on. The report duly considers the revenue generated by the market in the past and comprises an extensively curated list of some of the key vendors functioning in the market.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4206914-global-electric-stimulation-devices-market-2019-2026

The major players include Boston Scientific Corporation, Cyberonics, Inc, Colfax Corporation, Medtronic plc, Nevro Corporation, Abbott, NeuroMetrix, Inc., BTL Industries, Inc., Cogentix Medical Inc., and Zynex Inc.

The report studies the global Electric Stimulation Devices Market in terms of both revenue and volume for each individual segment and also provides a CAGR percentage that the market is expected to attain over the forecast period. The projections in the market is done keeping various key pointers in mind, which may or may not affect the market. This includes economical, technological, environmental, social, legal, and other pointers.

Global Electric Stimulation Devices Market – Competitive Analysis

The strategic alliance between companies, new product launch and regulatory approval for electric stimulation devices is one of the key factor driving the global electric stimulation devices market. For instance, in January 2019, NeuroMetrix Inc., have introduced Quell 2.0, which is 50% smaller, yet 20% more powerful than its predecessor. It also takes pain relief technology and the first wearable technology to utilize machine learning to deliver unprecedented personalization for the treatment of chronic pain. In September 2018, Nevro Corp. have received TGA approval for its next-generation Senza II Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System delivering HF10 therapy. The Senza II system offers the superior outcomes and clinical advantages of HF10 therapy through a smaller and more refined footprint while maintaining the performance, durability, and full-body magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) conditional labelling of the current Implantable Pulse Generator (IPG).

Global Electric Stimulation Devices Market – Geographical Analysis

The global electric stimulation devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. North America is dominating the global electric stimulation devices market, due to the regulatory approval for electric stimulation devices, which is fueling the market growth. For instance, in January 2018, Nevro Corp. have received FDA approval for its next-generation Senza II Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System delivering HF10 therapy. The Senza II system offers the superior outcomes and clinical advantages of HF10 therapy through a smaller and more refined footprint while maintaining the performance and durability of the current Implantable Pulse Generator (IPG). Moreover, in May 2015, Nevro Corp., a medical device company that is providing innovative evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, have received the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system. The launch of new electric stimulation device is boosting the global electric stimulation devices market. For instance, in December 2017, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. have introduced the EksoGT exoskeleton’s Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES) interface capability with a partnership with HASOMED. Europe is showing significant growth in 2018, due to the regulatory approval for the electric stimulation devices. For instance, in November 2018, E-Motion Medical have received CE Mark approval for its E-Motion stimulation therapy system intended to treat patients with acute gastrointestinal dysmotility. E-Motion system is designed to deliver electrical stimulation to the esophagus using its E-Motion tube.

Global Electric Stimulation Devices Market – Segment Analysis

Based on device type the global market for electric stimulation devices is broadly segmented as by spinal cord stimulation devices, deep brain stimulation devices, vagus nerve stimulation devices, sacral nerve stimulation devices, gastric electric stimulation devices, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation devices, neuromuscular electrical stimulation devices, cranial electrical stimulation devices, and others. Currently deep brain stimulation devices is the dominant segment and it accounts for approximately XX% of the market, due to the launch of new products and regulatory approval for deep brain stimulation devices. For instance, in August 2018, Abbott have received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Infinity DBS system. Infinity Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) System designed to treat patients with Parkinson’s disease and essential tremor. Moreover, in May 2018, Medtronic plc, have received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) premarket approval for Medtronic’s Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS). DBS therapy for epilepsy delivers controlled electrical pulses to a target in the brain called the anterior nucleus of the thalamus (ANT), which is part of a network involved in seizures. Additionally, in December 2017, Boston Scientific Corporation have received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the Vercise Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) System. DBS is used to treat the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease (PD), DBS works by stimulating a targeted region of the brain through implanted leads that are powered by a device called an implantable pulse generator (IPG).

The report strategically lays focus on each of the market segments, including its types and application across different verticals. Additionally, the study of the global Electric Stimulation Devices Market provides a thorough understanding about the projected size and growth of each of the mentioned segments. An in-detailed analysis concerning the prevalent trends in the market is also identified and highlighted in the report. In order to provide a precise understanding of the market, various key analysis is undertaken like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, market attractiveness analysis, and value chain analysis. The Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, in particular, aids in evaluating the present market situation and its competitiveness.

Aside from the comprehensive analysis of the segments and its sub-segments, the report also includes the profiles of various prominent and emerging players in the market. The competitive profiling of these players includes a host of information. This includes a basic overview of the company, financial overview, recent business strategies implemented by the company, and other developments in the industry.

Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4206914-global-electric-stimulation-devices-market-2019-2026

Major Key Points of Global Electric Stimulation Devices Market

Global Electric Stimulation Devices Market Methodology and Scope

Global Electric Stimulation Devices Market – Market Definition and Overview

Global Electric Stimulation Devices Market – Executive Summary

Global Electric Stimulation Devices Market – Market Dynamics

Global Electric Stimulation Devices Market – Industry Analysis

Global Electric Stimulation Devices Market – By Device Type

Global Electric Stimulation Devices Market – By Application

Global Electric Stimulation Devices Market – By End User

Global Electric Stimulation Devices Market – By Region

Global Market – Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Global Electric Stimulation Devices Market – Premium Insights

Global Electric Stimulation Devices Market – DataM

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)