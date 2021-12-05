Emotion Analytics Market Outlook 2017-2027 | Apple Inc, Adoreboard, Affectiva, Beyond Verbal, Google, IBM Corporation, Kairos AR

With a continuous rise in the demand for advanced technologies such as big data and artificial intelligence, the scope of emotion analytics is rising. Also, the growing emergence of biometrics across all sectors is responsible for driving the emotion analytics market. Nevertheless, through a combination of emotion analytics and facial recognition technology, the significance of facial biometrics is anticipated to provide tremendous opportunities for the players operating in the emotion analytics market.

The List of Companies

1.Apple Inc.

2.Adoreboard

3.Affectiva

4.Beyond Verbal

5.Google, Inc.

6.IBM Corporation

7.Kairos AR, Inc.

8.Microsoft Corporation

9.neuromore co

10.sensation.io

The global emotion analytics market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented into speech analytics, facial analytics, video analytics, and others. On the basis of end-user, the emotion analytics market is segmented into industrial, commercial, government, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global emotion analytics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The emotion analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the emotion analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the emotion analytics in these regions.

