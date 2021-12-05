Europe Nutritional Supplement Market

The Europe nutrition supplements market size was valued at USD 33.68 Bn in 2017 and is to witness a CAGR of 6.48% over the forecast period. An increasing number of Europeans are consuming dietary supplements as a preventive approach to health concerns. Consumers are slowly switching to herbal alternatives over pharmaceuticals due to their many side effects.

By type of ingredients, the market is segmented Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals supplements. Botanicals supplements has the highest share in Europe in 2018.

By end-user, the market is segmented into Infants and Adults.

By countries, the market is divided into U.K., Germany, Russia and Others (Rest of Europe).



Key growth factors

Presence of a large number of commercialized products and a wide base of target consumers is one of the key market drivers. Growing health awareness among consumers and increasing willingness to spend on nutrition and dietary supplements are also boosting the growth of the market.

Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10081220

Threats and key players

High prices of raw materials and stringent European Union regulations regarding the manufacturing of supplements are some of the major challenges.

The key players operating in the Europe nutritional supplement market are Amway Corporation, Bayer AG, Sanofi, Nestle Nutritionals and Pfizer Inc.



What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Europe Nutritional Supplement Market

2. Market drivers, challenges, in Europe Nutritional Supplement Market

3. Market trends in Europe Nutritional Supplement Market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Europe market segmentation based on type of ingredients (Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals) – by revenue

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Europe market segmentation based on End-user (Infants and Adults) – by revenue

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data of Nutritional Supplements by countries Italy, Germany, Russia and others (Rest of Europe) – by revenue

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for country-wise segments – by revenue

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the Europe market

Why buy?

o Understand the demand for Nutritional Supplement Market to determine the viability of the market

o Understand the country-specific market size and observations for each segment

o Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments

o Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed

o Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly

o Identify the initiatives and growth strategies taken by the major companies and decide the direction of further growth

o Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services compared with the key players in the market

Read More: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10081220



About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609