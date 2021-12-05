Europe Steel Bridge Market: Present Scenario And The Growth Prospects With Forecast 2017-2025

Kenneth Research has introduced a new study on ‘Europe Steel Bridge Market’ which explores the market trends, growth drivers and restraints, elaborative information on various segments and sub segments of the market along with the current market scenario in various regions of the world. With an unbiased analysis on various market dynamics, our report aims to emphasize on different growth avenues that are expected to drive the growth of the market during the period of 2017-2025.

Europe Steel Bridge Market marked a growth of 2.4% in 2018. Moreover, the market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 3.4% and is likely to garner USD 131.1 Billion by the end of 2025. Factors such as increasing construction solutions provided by steel makers for bridges is expected to drive the market of steel bridge at a significant rate across the forecast period.

Further, the market of Europe steel bridge is anticipated to achieve a Y-o-Y growth rate of 4.1% in 2025 as compared to the previous year. Further, increasing demand for steel in building and construction industry is expected to drive the growth of Europe steel bridge market in upcoming years.

Germany steel bridge market is projected to reach to a valuation of USD 35.5 Billion by the end of 2025 from USD 26.0 Billion in 2017. Germany steel bridge market is expected to mark 4.8% growth rate in 2025. Germany is the prominent market driving the growth in the region.

Europe steel bridge market is segmented by type into through truss bridge, half-through truss bridge, deck truss, bow- string trusses and others. Europe through truss bridge segment accounted for USD 45.8 Billion in 2017. Further, Europe through truss bridge market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. Moreover, the market of through truss bridge in Europe is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 4.5% in 2025 as compared to previous year.

Europe half through truss bridge market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2025. The market for half through truss bridge in Europe is projected to garner USD 43.1 Billion by the end of 2025 from USD 33.5 Billion in 2017.

VINCI, Bechtel Corporation, Hochtief AG, Skanska and Balfour Beatty are some of the prominent players of Europe steel bridge market.

