Flexible Packaging Market has the highest market share in China i.e 35% when compared to Asia-Pacific

The market report titled ‘Global Flexible Packaging Market – Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’ produced by DataM Intelligence analyses the industry dynamics in this competitive space to provide a comprehensive analysis of the market opportunities.

The Global Flexible Packaging Market was worth $227.18 billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach $XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period.

Flexible Packaging Market Drivers

There have been numerous technological innovations in the market, which has led to an increase in the number of new products being offered by vendors to suit the varied needs of their customers. Manufacturers are looking for packaging solutions with high performance and also are focusing on reducing the manufacturing costs.

Highly fragmented market, rising prices of raw materials and threat of substitution by other forms of packaging are the market restraints that hindering the growth of the market. The highly fragmented nature of the market is proving to be a major challenge for vendors. The presence of several players, both domestic and international, which are competing for increasing their share in the market, has led to the market is highly fragmented.

Flexible Packaging Market Segmentation

Depends on the Product type, the market is divided into pouches, wraps, bags, and others.

On the basis of end-user industry, the market is categorized into food, pharmaceutical and medical, beverages, personal care and household care, tobacco, and others. The Food flexible packaging market value is estimated to reach $XX billion by 2026 from an initial market value of $113.17 billion in 2018.

Based on material, the global market for flexible packaging is broadly segmented as paper, Aluminium, cellulosic and polymer. The polymer segment is estimated to reach a market value of $XX billion by 2026 from an initial market value of $173.13 billion in 2018. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.92% in the forecasted period 2018-2026. This segment is expected to grow and dominate the Global Flexible Packaging market during the forecast period accounting for over 75% of the market share.

Flexible Packaging Market Regional Share

The global Flexible Packaging Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. The global flexible packaging market was valued at US$ 227.51 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.59% over the forecast period 2018-2026.

Asia-Pacific has the highest market share of above 40% and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.46% during the forecasting period. The Asia-Pacific flexible packaging market is estimated to reach a market Value of US$ XX billion by 2026 from an initial market value of US$ 94.89 billion in 2018. China is dominating the Asia-Pacific flexible packaging market with the highest market share of more than 35% in 2018 due to its shift from production-based to a consumption-based economic structure.

North American region accounted for 21 % of the global flexible packaging market in 2018. The North America flexible packaging market was valued at $48.03 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period 2018-2026. The market is mainly driven by demand from the food packaging industry for flexible packaging, followed by the demand for rigid plastics from the food and non-alcoholic drinks sectors. The US is dominating the global flexible packaging market accounting for more than 75% of the share in North America.

Flexible Packaging Market Company Trends

Some of the key players in the market are Clondalkin, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, Amcor Limited, Mondi Group, Sealed Air Corporation, ProAmpac LLC, American Packaging Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, Coveris Holdings S.A., Novolex Holding Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Printpack, Inc., Sigma Plastics Group and Winpak Ltd.

