Fuel Cards Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2019 – 2025

Global Fuel Cards Market valued approximately USD 625 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.61% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing demand for cashless fuel transactions due to ease of use, increasing number of internet users, and the presence of huge number of value added services associated with the fuel cards are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, changing legal framework and increasing demand from developing countries, which are likely to creating numerous opportunity in the near future.

Further, fuel cards is simple payment solution for driver of vehicles, it is very cost-effective, and it is powerful online management & reporting tool. These benefits also rising demand of Fuel Cards among its users. However, rising competition from new entrants and lack of IT infrastructure in underdeveloped regions are the factors which limiting the market growth of Fuel Cards across the world.

Leading market players and manufacturers are studied to help give a brief idea about them in the report. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are on that position is explained to help make a well informed decision. Competitive landscape of Fuel Card market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles, developments, merges, acquisitions, economic status and best SWOT analysis.

The regional analysis of Global Fuel Cards Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the region going cashless which makes fuel cards more popular. Europe is estimated to grow at higher rate in the global Fuel Cards market over the upcoming years owing to rising digitalization in new payment method in the region. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

