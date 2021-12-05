Gastric Balloon Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application, End-user, And By competitor

global gastric balloon market accounted to US$ 62.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 152.1 Mn by 2027.

Asia-Pacific was the leading geographic Gastric Balloon Market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia is well known across the world for the dynamic market nature and robust growth capabilities. The region has a large obese population base in its leading countries such as, China and Japan. Also, there has been rising preference for bariatric surgeries for better weight loss.

Market Insights

Rise in the cases of obesity across the globe is expected to boost the market growth over the years

Obesity has been spreading at an epidemic rate during the recent years, specifically in the urban areas of the developed nations. As per estimates made by the WHO, during 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults, aged 18 years and older, were overweight. Of these over 650 million were obse. Also, an estimated 41 million children under the age of 5 years were overweight or obese. The prevalence of overweight and obesity among children and adolescents aged 5-19 has witnessed a dramatic from a minimal 4% in 1975 to above 18% in 2016. At present, obesity rates are significantly high in the United States, Mexico, New Zealand and Hungary, while they are lowest in Japan and Korea. Whereas, during the future years, obesity rates in countries such as Korea and Switzerland are anticipated to increase at the fastest rate.

Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Methods

The endoscopic intragastric balloon treatment is a non-surgical method to help lose weight in patients who suffer from obesity or morbid obesity. It is an endoscopic procedure, in which a balloon is inserted in the stomach, which occupies about half of the stomach’s space. The balloon remains in the stomach for a maximum of six months and it is meant to increase the feeling of satiety and limit food intake. Endoscopy offers ease in the placement as well as the removal of a gastric balloon, along with limited complications due to the non-surgical nature of the procedure. Also, the absence of incisions unlike other weight loss surgeries is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the future years.

Product Insights

The global gastric balloon market by product was led by single gastric balloon segment. The single gastric balloons, is further sub-segmented into, Elipse gastric balloons, Orbera gastric balloons and other single gastric balloons. In 2018, the single gastric balloon segment held a largest market share of 89.0% of the gastric balloon market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its property of being implanted more easily as decreased rate of complications. In addition to larger share, the segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Filling Material Insights

The Gastric Balloon Market by filling material is segmented into saline filled and gas filled. The saline filled segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The reduced risk of complications along with better retention in the stomach is anticipated to fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

End User Insights

The gastric balloon market by end user is segmented into hospitals, nursing homes and others. Others sub-segment includes bariatric surgeons, gastrointestinal endoscopists, nutritionists & aesthetic practitioners, and other end users. The bariatric surgeons segment held the largest in 2018, by end user. However, the segment of gastrointestinal endoscopists is expected to increase at a significant growth rate of 10.0% during the forecast period.

Strategic Insights:

Approvals and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global gastric balloon industry. Few of the recent product launch and collaboration are listed below;

2018: In April, 2018, Apollo received approval from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) for the ORBERA365 Managed Weight Loss System. This approval enables the reach of ORBERA365 into the largest bariatric market in the Middle East with over 15,000 procedures performed per year.

2017: In November, 2017, Obalon and Sono Bello entered an agreement. Through the agreement the Obalon Balloon System would be used for non-surgical weight loss in Sono Bello centers across the US.

2015: In December 2015, Allurion received a CE mark allowing sale of the product in the European Union. The product has been made available in the weight loss centers in France, Italy and the United Kingdom.

