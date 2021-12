Global Biochip 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global (United States, European Union and China) Biochip Market Research Report 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 111 pages with multiple tables and figures in it. This comprehensive Biochip Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

The medical significance of miniaturised or microscopic biological microarray chips, commonly known as biochips, has caused a revolutionising effect on the global healthcare industry. The global ICT and electronics sector has reaped benefits by incorporating latest scientific research in biochip technology into various medical fields such as bioinformatics or molecular biology. The wide range of biochip applications and products have catapulted the growth of the global biochips market size at a remarkable level.

It is anticipated that launch and commercialization of novel products for diagnosis and treatment including laboratory- and non-laboratory-based research are expected to further reinforce growth in demand. Improvements in accuracy, resolution, and preparation procedures for the technology coupled with reduction in costs of associated materials are expected to fuel growth over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing adoption of personalized medicine, growing applications of biochips, and technological advancements are the major drivers for the biochips market. However, unclear regulatory guidelines, high instrumentation costs, and absolute quantification of specific mRNA may restrain the market growth to a certain extent. North America accounted for the largest share of the biochips market on account of the rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes, asthma, and cardiac disorders.

This report studies the global market size of Biochip, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia). This study presents the Biochip sales volume, revenue, and market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. History breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In 2019, the market size of Biochip is — million US$ and it will reach — million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of –% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at — million US$ and will increase to — million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of –% during forecast period. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Biochip.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

Illumina

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Market Segment by Product Type

DNA Chips

Lab-on-a-Chips

Protein Chips

Market Segment by Application

Forensic Medicines

Research and Consumables

Diagnostics and Treatments

Drug Discovery and Development

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States, China, European Union, Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Biochip status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Biochip manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biochip are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Industry Analysis:-

“‘Medical device’ means any instrument, apparatus, implement, machine, appliance, implant, reagent for in vitro use, software, material or other similar or related article, intended by the manufacturer to be used, alone or in combination, for human beings, for one or more of the specific medical purpose(s).”

The introduction of advanced technology in the medical device industry has revolutionized and improved the health care services globally. With health information technology (HIT) playing a key role in the developments of the medical device industry, manufacturers have started developing new and innovative medical equipment, surgical tools, and innovative devices. The rapid advancement of innovative technology today is propelling fundamental changes in several, if not all, industries. Due to the speed of current breakthroughs, this process is now widely referred to as the Fourth Industrial Revolution. As one of the world’s largest industries, the healthcare sector is greatly affected by this technology-driven transformation that is expected to change our everyday lives more than anything humankind has ever seen.

These past few years have continued a trend for being transformative in the world of medical innovation. Some of the most immerging trends can be mentioned as; Integrating Portable Healthcare, Increasing Mergers and Acquisitions, Tying healthcare data and solutions together, Rising popularity of wearable medical devices, Technology spillover: innovation across industries, higher emphasis on ensuring cyber-security, Expanding with Value, 3D medical printing and many more.

