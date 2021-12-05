Global Electric Parking Brake Market Size, Growth, Future, Market Opportunity by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Electric Parking Brake Market – By Type (Electric-Hydraulic Caliper System, Cable-Pull System), By Component (Electronic Control Unit, Actuator, Switch), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle), By Sales Channel (OEM & Aftermarket) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Electric Parking Brake Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The market research report demonstrates market dynamics including growth drivers, barriers and opportunities and trends spearheading current nature and future status of this market. The report is supplemented with various indicators which are believed to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. In Addition, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces i.e. buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in Electric Parking Brake Market. The report also offers value chain analysis for the Electric Parking Brake Market.

Global Electric Parking Brake Market Size & Forecast

The report reviews the preliminary estimates for 2018 and forecasts for growth in Optical Position Sensors demand for 2019-2023. It analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The report segments the market based on By Type into …

– Electric-Hydraulic Caliper System

– Cable-Pull System

The report segments the market based on By Component into …

– Electronic Control Unit

– Actuator

– Switch

The report segments the market based on By Vehicle Type into …

– Passenger Car

– Light Commercial Vehicle

– Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Further, the market has been also segmented By Sales Channel into…

– OEM

– Aftermarket

Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.

Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Electric Parking Brake Market, positioning of all the major players in industry. Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Electric Parking Brake Market. Some of the Key Players profiled include:

– Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

– Continental AG

– DURA Automotive Systems

– TBK Co., Ltd.

– Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

– Küster Holding GmbH

– Mando-Hella Electronics Corp.

– Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB

– ZF Friedrichshafen AG

– Wuhu Bethel Automotive Safety Systems Co., Ltd.

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Electric Parking Brake Market

3. Global Electric Parking Brake Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Electric Parking Brake Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Electric Parking Brake Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Electric Parking Brake Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

9.4. Electric-Hydraulic Caliper System

9.5. Cable-Pull System

10. Global Electric Parking Brake Market Segmentation Analysis, By Component

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

10.4. Electronic Control Unit

10.5. Actuator

10.6. Switch

11. Global Electric Parking Brake Market Segmentation Analysis, By Vehicle Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Type

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Type

11.4. Passenger Car

11.5. Light Commercial Vehicle

11.6. Heavy Commercial Vehicle

12. Global Electric Parking Brake Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sales Channel

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel

12.4. OEM

12.5. Aftermarket

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Electric Parking Brake Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Type

13.2.2. By Component

13.2.3. By Vehicle Type

13.2.4. By Sales Channel

13.2.5. By Country

13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Component

13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Component

13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.2.5.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million 2017-2023

13.3. Europe Electric Parking Brake Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Type

13.3.2. By Component

13.3.3. By Vehicle Type

13.3.4. By Sales Channel

13.3.5. By Country

13.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.5.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.3.5.5. France Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.3.5.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.3.5.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.3.5.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.4. Asia Pacific Electric Parking Brake Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1. By Type

13.4.2. By Component

13.4.3. By Vehicle Type

13.4.4. By Sales Channel

13.4.5. By Country

13.4.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.4.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.4.5.3. China Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.4.5.4. India Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.4.5.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.4.5.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.4.5.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.4.5.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.4.5.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.4.5.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023

13.4.5.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.5. Latin America Electric Parking Brake Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.5.1. By Type

13.5.2. By Component

13.5.3. By Vehicle Type

13.5.4. By Sales Channel

13.5.5. By Country

13.5.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.5.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.5.5.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.5.5.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.5.5.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023

13.6. Middle East & Africa Electric Parking Brake Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.6.1. By Type

13.6.2. By Component

13.6.3. By Vehicle Type

13.6.4. By Sales Channel

13.6.5. By Geography

13.6.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

13.6.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

13.6.5.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.6.5.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.6.5.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.6.5.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

Continue…



