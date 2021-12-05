Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Outlook: Industry Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation 2017-2025

The global in-flight Wi-Fi market is segmented into technology which is further segmented into ATG (Air-to-Ground) and Satellite, out of which, ATG (Air-to-Ground) segment is anticipated to have largest share by the end of 2025. Further, global ATG (Air-to-Ground) market is anticipated to reach USD 7354.2 Million by the end of 2025 from USD 2358.0 Million in 2017. In addition to this, global ATG (Air-to-Ground) market is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 19.1% in 2025 as compared to previous year. When compared with other segments in in-flight Wi-Fi market, ATG (air-to-ground) segment is expected to remain biggest market which will open fresh avenues for new and existing players.

The global market for the in-flight Wi-Fi reached USD 3,997.7 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 13,319.6 Million by the end of 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period i.e. 2018-2025. Factors such as growing demand for in-flight connectivity services, increasing penetration of smartphones, rising number of airline passengers are likely to aid the growth of in-flight Wi-Fi market.

In the regional segment, North America is slated to account for a leading share of 49.5% in terms of revenue by 2025 in the in-flight Wi-Fi market. This can be attributed to high inclination of airline players toward adopting in-flight Wi-Fi services which is anticipated to impel the growth of in-flight Wi-Fi market in the North America region. U.S. is the prominent market in the region. Additionally, Europe market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2025. Further, U.K. & Germany are the major contributors to the growth of in-flight Wi-Fi market. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to showcase significant growth over the forecast period.

Growing Demand of In-flight Entertainment Services

The rising need among the people to remain connected to the world while travelling in the air has led to the development of in-flight entertainment and connectivity services (IFEC) in the airlines. This IFEC service enables the passengers to access the internet using their web enabled devices and also provides them certain facilities such as live news, weather forecasts, on demand movies and live TV.

Rising inclination of people towards social media and willingness to remain connected to the internet at any time and location is projected to propel the demand of IFEC services in future which is anticipated to drive the growth of global in-flight Wi-Fi market.

However, lack of safe and secure technology combined with high installation cost might deter the growth of the global in-flight Wi-Fi market.

The report titled “Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Outlook: Industry Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation 2017-2025” delivers detailed overview of the global in-flight Wi-Fi market in terms of market segmentation by offering, by technology and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global in-flight Wi-Fi market which includes company profiling of Thales Group, Gogo Inc., ViaSat Inc., Honeywell Aerospace, Global Eagle Entertainment, Kymeta Corporation, EchoStar Corporation, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Thinkom Solutions Inc. and SITA OnAir

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global in-flight Wi-Fi market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.