Guar Gum Market with Top Countries Data: Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Driving Factors, Distributors, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2027

Guar gum, also identified as Psoralea tatragonoloba, Jaguar Gum, Guar Flour, Indian Guar Plant, and Dietary Fiber. It is derived from the seeds of the drought tolerant plant Cyamopsis tetragonoloba. Guar gum is a novel agrochemical which is processed from the endosperm of cluster bean. It is mostly used in the form of guar gum powder as an additive in food, pharmaceuticals, paper, textile, explosive, and oil well drilling and cosmetics industry. It is predominantly used as thickener and stabilizer. Guar gum is also beneficial to control many health problems like diabetes, bowel movements, heart disease, and colon cancer.

The Global Guar Gum Market is segmented on the basis of grade, function and application. Based on grade, the market is segmented into food-grade, industrial-grade and pharmaceutical-grade. On the basis of function the market is segmented into thickening, gelling, binding, friction reducing, and other functions. On the basis of application the market is segmented into oil & gas, food & beverages, mining & explosives, paper manufacturing, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics and others.

Furthermore, increased consumption of convenience food across the globe is also projected to influence the guar gum market significantly. Moreover, growing usage for guar gum in bakery products is on an increasing rate which is expected to fuel the market. The Robust growth of industries such as, food, oil, and gas, pharmaceutical in the emerging markets increased the application of guar gum, which in turn are expected to generate remarkable opportunity for the guar gum market.

Companies Mentioned: Altrafine Gums, Cargill, Incorporated, Dabur, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Global Gums & Chemicals, Guangrao Liuhe Chemical Co.,Ltd, Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, Neelkanth Polymer Industries (A Unit of K.C India Ltd.), Vikas WSP Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Guar Gum market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market project.

The report “Guar Gum” gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmented Dosage, Route of Administration and Application, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Typhoid Vaccines market.

