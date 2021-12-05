Healthcare CMO market with Business Trends, New Opportunities, Price and Regional Outlook to 2027

The global healthcare CMO market accounted to US$ 80,479.4 in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 223,355.6 Mn by 2027

Global healthcare CMO market, based on service was segmented as, pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services and medical device contract manufacturing services. In 2018, the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services held the largest share of the market, by service. Additionally, the segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to advantaged offered by the contract manufacturing companies.

The market for healthcare CMO is expected to grow significantly due to factor as increasing inclination of pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers towards outsourcing, increasing patent cliffs and rising geriatric population coupled with the increasing production of drugs & medical devices. However, the challenge such as lack of skilled professionals for CMO likely to impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Leading Healthcare CMO Market Players:

Royal DSM

Catalent Inc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Recipharm AB (publ)

Fareva

Lonza

Piramal Enterprises Ltd

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Almac Group

FAMAR Health Care Services

Strategic Insights

Mergers and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global healthcare CMO industry. Few of the recent market consolidations are listed below:

2018: In October, 2018, Recipharm acquired Sanofi’s inhalation contract manufacturing business including a manufacturing facility located in Holmes Chapel, UK to expand its full service offering to include specialist, in-demand capabilities.

2017: In February, 2017, Catalent Pharma Solutions acquired Accucaps Industries Limited to expand Softgel development and manufacturing capabilities and capacity in Canada.

2015: In May 2015, Lonza and Nikon signed a collaboration in the field of cell and gene therapy manufacturing in Japa

The global healthcare CMO market by service was led by pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services segment. The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services segment was further divided into active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), final dosage form manufacturing and packaging. In 2018, the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services held a largest market share of 74.8% of the healthcare CMO market, by service. The segment is expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to rising demands for the drugs due to the increasing prevalence of the chronic and acute diseases, rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditures by private, public payers and also by the consumers.

Global Healthcare CMO Market – By Service

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Manufacturing Final Dosage Form Manufacturing Packaging

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Services Outsourcing Design Device Manufacturing Final Goods Assembly



