High Deamand in Turbo Expanders Market 2027 – Lead by ACD, Air Products & Chemicals, Atlas Copco, Baker Hughes, Cryostar and Elliott Group

The global turbo expanders market is expected to grow to US$ 570.08 Mn by 2027 from US$ 302.05 Mn in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Turbo-expanders are increasingly used for industrial applications such as low-temperature process requirements and liquefaction. Further, turbo-expanders also help in the processes including extraction of natural-gas liquids and ethane from natural gas. The rise in the food processing industry across the world demands installations of large refrigeration systems at the manufacturing as well as distribution plants. Industrial refrigeration systems today are being used in a plethora of industries today that include food processing, chemicals industry, fishing & meat packing industry, the pharmaceutical industry, process industry, and the oil & gas industry.

All these industries have significant contributions to drive the turbo expanders market. The installations of turbo-expanders along with the refrigerators enable an increase in the energy efficiencies significantly and thereby mandate their integrations. Refrigeration is vital for reducing post-harvest and post-slaughtering losses and in the preservation of food products. As refrigeration maintains food safety, nutritional and organoleptic qualities, it has become fundamental for the food processing industry.

Top Dominating Key Players:

ACD LLC Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Atlas Copco, Inc. Baker Hughes Cryostar Elliott Group Honeywell International, Inc. R&D Dynamics Corporation Siemens AG PJSG “Turbogaz”

The turbo expanders market has been segmented into three reportable segments namely, loading devices, application, and end-user. Based on loading devices, the turbo expanders market has been divided into compressor, generator, and oil brake. On the basis of application, the turbo expanders market has been bifurcated into hydrocarbon, air separation, and others. Further, the end-user of these turbo expanders include oil & gas, power generation, and industrial sector. The global analysis for turbo expanders market is conducted by considering various countries of five continents. Wherein, it is observed that North America and the Asia Pacific are dominating in the market with maximum shares, owing to the dense presence of natural-gas coupled with technological integrations in the extraction activities that are propelling the adoption of turbo expanders.

The Turbo Expanders Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2025, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

