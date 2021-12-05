High Resolution 3d X-ray Microscopy Market Expected To Reach Usd 3.31 Billion By The End Of The Forecast Period 2027 Top Key Players Zeiss, Rigaku Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Ge Measurement & Control Solution

3D X-ray microscopy is also known as industrial computed tomography. This 3D X-ray microscopy provides effective imaging solutions for characterizing the properties and behavior of materials revealing the details of microstructures. This technique provides unique details that may not be visible by any other microscopy technologies. Market for high resolution 3D X-ray microscopy is growing rapidly. This is due to the progress of scientific research & technology development in the field of image solutions. By type, the 3D X-ray microscopy market is segmented into sub-micron XRM and nanoscale XRM.The application category includes advanced package development, mineralogy discrimination, failure analysis, surface measurements, and others. These microscopes help in determining and analyzing the product shape and size with high resolution.

The 3D X-ray microscopy finds application in many industry verticals such as oil & gas, material science, semiconductors, metrology, life science, healthcare and others. The semiconductors segment among them is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The increasing demand for miniature transistor chips, nanoelectronics, quantum dots, and optoelectronics is the major factor driving the demand for microscopes in the semiconductor industry. In others segment, the 3D X-ray microscopy is applicable in military & defense and plastic industry.The global high resolution 3D X-Ray Microscopy market had been valued at USD 1.23 billion in the year 2016, which is expected to reach USD 3.31 billion by the end of the forecast period 2027 growing at 9.42% CAGR.

Key Players

The key players of High Resolution 3D X-Ray Microscopy market includes Zeiss, Rigaku Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Measurement & Control Solutions, National Resource for Automated Molecular Microscopy, Phenom-World B.V, TESCAN, Matsusada Precision Inc., Octopus Imaging Software among others.

Key Findings

• The Global High Resolution 3D X-Ray Microscopy market is expected to reach USD 3.31 Billion by 2027.

• By Type, Sub-Micron in High Resolution 3D X-Ray Microscopy accounts for the largest market share and is growing with 9.53% CAGR during forecast period.

• By Application type, failure analysis sub segment holds the largest market growing with 9.71% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

• Geographically, North America region has been projected to have the largest market share in global High Resolution 3D X-Ray Microscopy market followed by Europe region, while Asia-Pacific region has been projected to show a positive growth rate in High Resolution 3D X-Ray Microscopy market.

Regional and Country Analysis of High Resolution 3D X-Ray Microscopy Market Estimation and Forecast

The regional analysis of high resolution 3D X-ray microscopy market is being studied for region namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading regions across the world in terms of market share. The high resolution 3D X-ray microscopy market in this region has a huge demand due to increase demand of 3D X-ray microscopy in various sectors such as Semiconductors, Oil & Gas, and Material Science, which is propelling the market growth to a large extent. The high resolution 3D X-ray microscopy market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the future. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India are the emerging markets for high resolution 3D X-ray microscopy and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the coming years.

