Human Microbiome market with Business Trends, New Opportunities, Price and Regional Outlook to 2027

According to a new market research study titled ‘Human Microbiome Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Disease and Application. The global Human Microbiome market is expected to reach US$ 1,197.08 Mn in 2025 from US$ 257.30 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.8% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global Human Microbiome market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The product segment of the Human Microbiome market is broadly segmented into food, medical foods, probiotics, prebiotics, drugs, diagnostic devices and supplements. In 2017, the probiotics segment held the largest share of the market, by product. However, the prebiotics is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing demand for fiber rich food products is expected to drive the market. Additionally, rising investment in the food & beverage industry for innovation and development of new food products enriched with prebiotics.

Leading Human Microbiome Market Players:

Enterome

MicroBiome Therapeutics, LLC

Rebiotix Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Osel Inc.

Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.

Metabiomics Corporate

Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

DuPont

BiomX Ltd.

The market for Human Microbiome is expected to grow as increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases, increasing focus on Human Microbiome therapies and growing technological advancements in metagenomics and next-generation sequencing are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the Human Microbiome – a new frontier in drug discovery is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. Get

HUMAN MICROBIOME – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Probiotics

Foods

Prebiotics

Medical Foods

Diagnostic Device

Drugs

Supplements

By Disease

Obesity

Diabetes

Autoimmune Disorders

Cancer

Mental Disorders

Others

By Application

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

