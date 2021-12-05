Investigation by U.s, Russia, China and India Iot in Liquid Production Market Outlook 2024

Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
U.S. IoT in liquid production market reached USD 5,159.0 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 16,816.5 Million by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Moreover, factors such as positive growth of end use industries and advancements in IoT components is creating a conducive environment for the growth of U.S. IoT in liquid production market.

In U.S., IoT in oil & gas liquid production accounted for 42.5% in 2016. Further, with a CAGR of 15.2%, U.S. IoT in oil & gas liquid production market is anticipated to reach USD 6,625.7 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 2,192.6 Million in 2016.

In IoT type segment, component segment with 60.5% share is anticipated to have the largest share by 2024. Additionally, U.S. IoT component market accounted for USD 3,333.7 Million in 2016 and is forecasted to reach USD 10,180.7 Million by the end of 2024. Further, U.S. IoT component market segment is forecasted to observe a growth rate of 2.7x over the forecast period.

 

China market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. In addition to this, China IoT in liquid production market is expected to reach USD 11,865.8 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 3,754.8 Million in 2016. Further, China IoT in liquid production market expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 19.6% in 2024 as compared to previous year.In addition to this, China IoT in liquid production market is segmented into application and type. The application segment is further segmented into food & beverage industry, oil & gas industry, chemical industry and others, out of which, oil & gas industry segment with 41.1% market share captured largest share in 2016. Further, China IoT in oil & gas industry market is anticipated to reach USD 4,437.8 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 1,543.2 Million in 2016. In addition to this, China IoT in oil & gas industry market is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 18.2% in 2024 as compared to previous year.

India IoT in liquid production market was held at USD 850.7 Million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 3,300.4 Million by the end of 2024. India IoT in liquid production market is expected to achieve absolute $ opportunity of USD 2,315.8 Million between 2017-2024. India IoT in liquid production market is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 22.7% in 2024 as compared to previous year.

