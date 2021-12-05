Japan Outbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism market is expected to surpass US$ 7 Billion by 2025.

“Japan Outbound MICE Tourism Market: Traveler Flows, Spending Patterns, Main Destination Markets and Forecast to 2025” offers the most up–to–date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for Japan outbound MICE tourism market. The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Japan outbound MICE tourism market. This report also provides readers with insight into MICE tourism, a rapidly growing segment within the travel industry. The report includes historical data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025.

This report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the Japan outbound MICE tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses main destination-focused analysis to explore Japan outbound MICE tourism market. A detailed main destination analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 20 destinations. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the Japan outbound MICE tourism market.

The main MICE destinations for the Japanese travelers covered in the report are United States, Hawaii, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia, Macau, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand

Download and Get Free Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10077137

Key findings from the report suggest:

• The United States is the most popular destination for the Japanese MICE travelers

• Japan to generate more than 1.7 Million outbound MICE tourists by 2020

• Japan is the largest source market for Singapore and Hawaii MICE Industry

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

• Market Size & Analysis: Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending (2013 – 2025)

• Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

• Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Spending & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

• Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2013 – 2025)

• Japan MICE Travelers Visitation to Major 20 Destinations & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

• Japan MICE Travelers Spending to Major 20 Destinations & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

• Identification of Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Japan Outbound MICE Tourism Market

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609