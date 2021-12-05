Latest Business Report On Digital Transformation – Industrial IoT And The Connector Market By Demand 2015-2021

Digital Transformation – Industrial IoT and the Connector Market

Bishop & Associates newest research report, Digital Transformation – Industrial IoT and the Connector Market; Industrial IoT as the Driver of Connectivity – Smart Factory – Smart Grid – Smart City examines the Industrial IoT, with a detailed analysis of three key sub-sectors of the Industrial IoT. The report provides information on available communication technologies, applications within the Industrial IoT, and current and potential opportunities for connectors. Tables are included detailing connector potential by sub-sector, region, and connector type. Like previous industrial revolutions, the Industrial IoT has the potential to bring about profound changes. Be ready for the next industrial revolution, order your copy of Digital Transformation – Industrial IoT and the Connector Market.

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) may very well become the largest driver of productivity and growth in the next decades. The Industrial IoT is driving the development and growth of connectivity technologies in industrial markets.

Much has been written about the Internet of Things (IoT). While some of this may have little substance, at the same time there is no doubt that we are at the dawn of a new era in which digital transformation will profoundly change our lives and the way we do things.

After the first (mechanization), second (mass production), and third (automation) industrial revolutions, the fourth industrial revolution has arrived on our doorstep and is dubbed the “Internet of Things” (IoT). The IoT will impact every aspect of our lives and the world we live in. We prefer to talk about the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) when we apply the IoT principles to industrial manufacturing & production, the process industry, and other industrial markets including the energy market, the mining sector and civil engineering markets.

What does the Industrial Internet of Things mean for the connector market?

Which (communication) technologies are leading the way?

Which market sub-sectors are growing faster than others?

Can we quantify the impact of the Industrial IoT on the connector market?

What are the regional shares and growth rates?

In this report, Bishop & Associates addresses these questions and others, segmenting the Industrial IoT market into three different overall sub-sectors that align with our current market breakdown for connectors:

Smart Factory: This market includes any products that are used in a “connected factory, i.e. a factory that is making the transition from a conventional ‘stand-alone’ factory to a factory that is, to a degree, part of the Internet eco-system.

Smart Grid: This market refers to the transition currently ongoing in the energy market and electricity networks where energy supply and demand are being linked together, and more efficiently used than in congenital grids using “big data” and control algorithms.

Smart Cities: This market includes all equipment used in modern buildings and homes to control temperature, HVAC, air quality, doors and windows, lighting, security devices, and so on and where these are connected to the Internet and can be controlled remotely or by smartphones, tablets, or other devices. It also covers Smart Lighting, Smart Parking and Smart Traffic.

Each of these three market sub-sectors are covered in a separate chapter. A full chapter is dedicated to leading communication networks and protocols. In short, but concise narrative combined with examples and images, this report explains the market drivers, the types of applications, and the equipment used in the various market sub-sectors. In addition, for each sub-sector we make quantitative estimations of the impact of the Industrial IoT on the connector market. This data is compiled based on the impact on the market volume, not on the basis of the total industrial market for connectors.

The connector sales volume for each of the three Industrial IoT market sub-sectors is calculated by region, sub-sector and product type for the years 2015, 2016, 2017E and 2021F, including a five-year compound annual growth rate.

