LED and OLED Display Market Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions to 2023

Global LED & OLED Display Market, Type (PMOLED, AMOLED, OLED), Display type (Flexible, Flat Panel, Transparent Panel), Display size (Up to 20”, 20”-50”, 50” Above), End User (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive, Healthcare) — Forecast till 2023

Market Synopsis

LED (light-emitting diode) is a distinct type of p-n junction diode that is capable of emitting incoherent light by the phenomenon of injection electroluminescence. LEDs are useful for local area optical fiber networks as they are inexpensive, robust and durable. They are the preferred choice as a backlight for LCDs.

OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diodes) is made by placing a thin film of electroluminescent organic material, PPV (polyphenylene vinylene), between two conductors possessing different work functions, one of which is transparent. OLEDs can be used for large and small area flat-panel flexible self-luminous displays in consumer electronics. Depending on the organic material, OLEDs are classified into small molecule OLED (SMOLED) devices, and organic polymer devices (PLED). OLED displays exhibit a higher efficiency and lower weight which makes them quite competitive with LCDs.

Furthermore, OLED displays can be used as a transparent screen which can serve as a window screen as well as computer screen. These displays can also be implemented as car windshields for navigating while driving.

The factors which are driving the market are the growing acceptance of LED in commercial and residential sectors, increasing demand for flexible display products, and government regulations such as mandating OLED and LED lighting in public places. However, the market growth of LED & OLED displays can be potentially hampered by lack of skilled resources and complex manufacturing process.

Segmentation

The market for LED & OLED displays is segmented broadly classified into type, display type, display size, and end user.

By type, the market is segmented into passive-matrix OLED (PMOLED), active-matrix OLED (AMOLED), organic LED (OLED), inorganic OLED, and high brightness LED.

By display type, the market is segmented into flexible display, flat panel display, and transparent panel display.

By display size, the market is segmented into up to 20”, 20”-50”, and 50” above.

By end user, the market is segmented into commercial, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, enterprise, education, media & entertainment, industrial, and others.

Regional analysis

The global market for LED & OLED displays is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of LED & OLED display market is done for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Due to higher acceptance of LED and OLED displays in consumer electronics, North America is expected to dominate the LED and OLED display market during the forecast period. The growth in this region can also be attributable to the presence of established market players and growing technical base. Additionally, rapid adoption of LED & OLED displays by countries such as China and Taiwan is expected to contribute to the market share of Asia Pacific region.

The LED & OLED display market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~24% and is expected to reach ~121 Billion by the end of 2023.

Key players

The prominent players in the LED & OLED Displays Market are – LG Electronics Inc.(South Korea), Corning (U.S.), OSRAM GmbH (Germany), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Philips Electronics (Netherlands), Microchip Technologies (U.S.), Sony Corporation (Japan), and Universal Display Corporation (U.S.).

Other players in the market include AU Optronics Corp. (Taiwan), BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Chunghwa Picture Tubes, LTD. (Taiwan), Dresden Microdisplay GmbH (Germany), eMagin, Inc. (U.S.), EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Limited (China), Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft (Germany), Futaba Corporation (Japan), and Newvision Corporation (China).

