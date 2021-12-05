Lng Infrastructure Market : Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities-2016 to 2022

The value chain of an LNG business includes Exploration and production, Liquefaction, Shipping, storage and regasification. The largest component being Liquefaction. Thus, not only the production plants in the exporting countries but the regasification plants in consumer countries also provide a scope for the infrastructure market.

Market Dynamics:

With an increase in usage and growing efficiencies of LNG-using devices, LNG producing countries have expanded their capacity of production; however, whether the demand in emerging East Asian economies is strong enough to accommodate the increased production is the question. With increasing LNG infrastructure being constructed, complexity in global LNG trade is evolving. The growing uncertainty in the industry can be attributed to several factors such as cross-border pipeline projects, an emergence of non-conventional fuels, risks possessed by megaprojects and the threat of an economic slowdown. Diverse partnerships coming up in Asia, involving vertical integration and technological partnerships have affected the dynamics at a supplier-consumer level and can have game-changing outcomes.

Market Segmentation:

Global Liquefaction and Regasification facilities are the two prominent segments of the market, which can be further divided on the basis of location and customers (township/ industry) – giving them different scales. Construction of Large-scale liquefaction and regasification plants is influenced by the global LNG market and various phenomena like the U.S Shell gas boom and the Japanese nuclear power generation have affected the market scenario to a great extent. The small-scale LNG plants are gaining popularity over the years, due to the small amount of investment involved and decreased risks of failure.

Geographical analysis:

Asia is emerging as a key player in the LNG infrastructure market, especially in the regasification segment, due to the presence of many booming economies and policies of the Asian governments. European markets are also offering a strong set of new projects, while small scale LNG infrastructure has gained popularity in Latin American and the Caribbean markets. India is a major emerging gas hub, mainly because of government policies regarding exploration and production that focus on removing infrastructure constraints.

For a long time, Qatar has been the leading producer of LNG (and hence, of LNG infrastructure) but due to technological advancements, Australia and the United States will soon rival Qatar’s production levels by the end of the decade, and other producers such as Mozambique, Tanzania, Egypt, Israel, and Cyprus can take major roles.

Key players in the industry include Black and Veatch (American), Adani Group (Indian), Cryonorm (Dutch), Salof Kryopak (American) and Chiyoda Corporation (Japanese)- to name a few.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

