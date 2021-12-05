Mobile Advertising Market Supported by a CAGR of 15.8% by 2022 | Applovin Corporation, Avazu, Chartboost, Facebook, Flurry, Google, Inmobi Pte., Matomy Media Group, Millennial Media, and Smaato

Mobile Advertising Market by Format (Search, Native social, Display, Video, SMS), Category (Arts & entertainment, Hobbies & interests, Society, Science, Style & Fashion, and Technology)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

Mobile advertising is a form of internet advertising which specifically targets users on mobile phones and other mobile devices.

Mobile Advertising Market was valued at $69,781 million, and is expected to reach $243,703 million by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 15.8%. Mobile advertising means transferring of digital advertising content to mobile device users. It is cost-effective and highly targeted towards a specific group of mobile users. Mobile advertisers have realized the opportunities to use the mobile channel to reach the mass audience or an individual virtually from anywhere and anytime. Now, advertisers have more knowledge about their clients than ever before, which increases the effectiveness of a marketing campaign. Further, it enables advertisers to personalize and customize advertising for mobile users.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Applovin Corporation, Avazu Inc., Chartboost Inc., Facebook Inc., Flurry Inc., Google Inc., Inmobi Pte. Ltd., Matomy Media Group Ltd., Millennial Media Inc., and Smaato Inc.

Increase in the mobile device and mobile internet users, growth in popularity of social media, and time spent on mobile devices drive the market growth. The report includes the study of the mobile advertising market focusing on various growth prospects and restraints, based on the regional analysis. The study highlights Porter’s Five Forces analysis for the market that comprises the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers.

Key benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the mobile advertising market size along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis on the mobile advertising industry is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers participating in the market.

The quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 MOBILE ADVERTISING MARKET, BY FORMAT

CHAPTER 5 MOBILE ADVERTISING MARKET, BY CATEGORY

CHAPTER 6 MOBILE ADVERTISING MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Applovin Corporation

7.2. Avazu Inc.

7.3. Chartboost Inc.

7.4. Facebook Inc.

7.5. Flurry Inc.

7.6. Google Inc.

7.7. Inmobi Pte. Ltd.

7.8. Matomy Media Group Ltd.

7.9. Millennial Media Inc.

7.10. Smaato Inc.

