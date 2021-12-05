New Trends of Breast Reconstruction Market 2019-2025 – Increasing Demand with Top Key Players Allergan Plc, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Sientra Inc., GC Aesthetics PLC

The global breast reconstruction market is expected to reach US$ 684.53 Mn in 2025 from US$ 526.47 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018-2025, owing to factors such as rising prevalence of breast cancer, increase in number of regulatory approvals & new product launches, and growing number of breast reconstruction procedures.

The Asia Pacific is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific breast reconstruction market is expected to grow with CAGR of 3.9% to US$ 132.3 Mn 2025 from US$ 98.2 Mn in 2017. Factors such as, presence of large pool of breast cancer patients and increasing awareness on breast reconstruction procedures, are likely to grow the market in the forecast period.

Market Insights

Increasing Prevalence of Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is the most common form cancer in women. Breast cancer is majorly characterized by the development of lumps in the breast, inverted nipple, a change in breast shape, fluid coming from the nipple, or a red or scaly patch of skin, dimpling of the skin and breast pain or sore nipple. Mastectomy is a procedure for the treatment of breast cancer that includes removal of entire breast through a surgical process. Breast reconstruction surgery is used to rebuild the breasts after mastectomy. Implant reconstruction and autologous or flap reconstruction are the two key techniques for breast reconstruction surgery. In the recent years, many women are opting for reconstruction procedures to regain the original shape of their breasts after the mastectomy. This increasing preference is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

In addition, increasing prevalence of breast cancer across the globe is expected to be another key driver for the growth of breast reconstruction procedures. According to breastcancer.org, as of January 2018, over 3.1 million women in the U.S. were reported with a history of breast cancer, which includes the patients currently undergoing a treatment, as well as finished their treatment. Moreover, according to the National Cancer Registry, China, the incidence of breast cancer has increased by 3.5% from 2000 to 2013 in China. Similarly, according to the breastcancercare.org.uk, as many as 691,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer were alive in the UK. This number is estimated to reach 840,000 by 2020. Similar trends of rise in number of breast cancer cases were found in other parts of the world and such trend backed by increasing preference for reconstruction procedures is expected to bolster the market during the forecast period.

Post-Surgical Complications

Although breast reconstruction does not possess any risk of breast cancer recurrence, a large number of post-operative complications are associated with it. These complications include occurrence of a mass or lump within the reconstructed breast due to the accumulation of clear fluid, pooling of blood near the reconstructed breast, infections, extrusion of the implant, blood clots, implant rupture, obesity, formation of hard scar tissue around the implant, diabetes. In addition, the breast implants also can cause a possible risk of developing anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL) which refers to a rare form of immune system cancer. For instance, the U.S. FDA as of September 2017 received 414 medical devices reports (MDRs) on Breast Implants associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (BIA-ALCL). The risk of breast reconstruction failure increases even more after radiation therapy. For instance, according to a review article published by PRMA Plastic Surgery, about 1 in 3 breast implant reconstruction procedures fail after radiation therapy among breast cancer patients. Moreover, the implants also cause various complications if not removed or replaced at appropriate time. In case of autologous reconstruction, necrosis of the transferred tissues may cause serious medical complications. Thus, the aforementioned factors are expected to hamper the growth of breast reconstruction market at certain extent.

Development of Innovative Breast Reconstruction Products

Patients undergoing unilateral or bilateral mastectomy procedures usually opt breast reconstruction for various reasons that are inclusive of regaining the original shape of the breasts, improve aesthetic appeal and others. Thus, it is important for the market players to come up with innovative products that will boost the adoption of this procedure at marginal rates. Tissue expander is one such innovation in the direction for easing the task of surgeons and improving the performance of the reconstruction procedure. In December 2016, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved marketing for a tissue expander named AeroForm by AirXpanders, which is a needle-free alternative for patients undergoing breast reconstruction procedure. Thus, market players capitalizing and investing in similar innovative technologies to come up with breakthrough products can lead in high revenue generation and marginal profits.

Technology Insights

The global breast reconstruction market, based on the technology was segmented into inframammary, peri-areolar, trans-axillary and transumbilical. In 2017, inframammary segment held the largest share of 56.2% of the market, based on the technology. In addition, the segment is expected to dominate during the coming years owing to its advantages such as, restoring a natural breast shape and lower risk of complications.

Type Insights

The global breast reconstruction market, based on the type was segmented into breast implants and implants accessories. The breast implants are sub-segmented into silicone implants and saline implants. The breast accessories are sub-segmented into ADM and synthetic. In 2017, breast implants segment held the largest share of the market, by type. In addition, the segment is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.

Placement Insights

The global breast reconstruction market, based on the placement was segmented into dual-plane insertion, subglandular insertion and submuscular insertion. In 2017, the dual-plane insertion segment held the largest share of the market, based on the placement. In addition, the segment also grows at the fastest rate during the coming years.

Strategic Insights

Partnership/acquisition, and product launch & approvals were observed as the most adopted strategy in global breast reconstruction industry. Few of the acquisition, partnership, product launches and approvals made by the players in the market are listed below:

2018: Sientra Inc. received approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the PMA supplement permitting the commercialization of OPUS-branded breast implant products which are manufactured by Vesta, a Lubrizol LifeSciences company.

2017: Allergan acquired Keller Medical, Inc. a medical device company which develops Keller Funnel.

2016: GC Aesthetics launched new products in Brazil Market. The company introduced Matrix and IMPLEO in Brazil market. Nagor (UK) subsidiary of GC Aesthetics IMPLEO is produced and Eurosilicone (France) where The Matrix is developed.

2015: Mentor introduced MENTOR ARTOURA breast tissue expander which is the first and only tissue expander capable of providing precisely controlled pocket formation for predictable expansion outcomes.

BREAST RECONSTRUCTION UNIT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Inframammary

Peri-Areolar

Trans-Axillary

Transumbilical

By Type

Breast Implants Silicone Implants Saline Implants

Implants Accessories Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM) Synthetic



By Placement

Dual-Plane Insertion

Subglandular Insertion

Submuscular Insertion

By Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America Brazil



Some of the key players operating in the global market include:

Allergan Plc

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra Inc.

GC Aesthetics PLC

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Hansbiomed Co. Ltd.

Ideal Implant Incorporated

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.

Establishment Labs S.A.

Groupe Sebbin SAS

