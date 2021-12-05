Offshore Mooring Market Research is Expected to Reach $1,408 million by 2022 with Viking Sea Tech, Intermoor, Baltec, Delmar , KTL Offshore, MODEC

A mooring system comprises mooring line, anchor, and connectors installed on the vessels to facilitate the station keeping away from the floatation platforms. The emergence of this technology has addressed the soaring needs for Floating Production Storage & Offloading (FPSOs) and production facilities in deep water and ultra-deep water projects. It has outpaced the conventional technology of temporary anchors by use of synthetic mud ropes, which has now become a standard in oil & gas industry. Moreover, it helps in extracting oil from sea beds, has more holding power, causes less damage to the marine environment and is convenient.

World offshore mooring market is expected to witness a significant growth over next six years. This growth is attributed to increased demand for energy across the globe that has resulted in increased subsea exploration and production. Other factors that drive offshore mooring market are maturity of onshore oil & gas fields, rise in offshore field exploration, emergence of FPSO technology, growing importance of new clean electricity, and high investments from Middle East and Latin America. However, high initial CAPEX, harsh deep sea environmental conditions could limit the growth of the market. The world offshore mooring market is anticipated to reach a market value of $1,408 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.0% between 2016 and 2022.

Key players profiled in the report include Viking Sea Tech, Intermoor, Inc., Baltec Systems Pvt. Ltd., Delmar Systems, KTL Offshore Pte Ltd., MODEC, Inc., Mampaey Offshore Industries B.V.

Mooring Systems Inc., SBM Offshore N.V., BW Offshore Ltd.

Sustained growth in offshore mooring technology is a significant factor in ensuring a favourable commercial environment for oil and gas related offshore projects. Moreover, the rise in offshore field exploration has boosted the offshore mooring market. Approximately, one third portion of the oil and gas extraction worldwide is drawn out from offshore sources.

The report segments the world offshore mooring market on the basis of application, anchorage, mooring type, and geography. On the basis of applications, the market is further segmented into floating production storage & offloading (FPSO) vessels, floating drilling production storage and offloading (FDPSO) vessels, floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessels, tension leg platform (TLP), SPAR platforms, semi-submersibles, and others (conductor support systems, fixed platform and compliant towers). Based on anchor, the market is further divided into drag embedment anchors, suction anchors and vertical load anchors. On the basis of mooring type segment, the market is further subsegmented into catenary mooring, taut leg mooring, semi-taut mooring, spread mooring, single point mooring, and dynamic positioning mooring system. By Geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Key market players within the offshore mooring market are profiles in this report and their strategies are analysed thoroughly, which helps in understanding the competitive outlook of global offshore mooring market.

