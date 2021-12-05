Pathological Microscopes Market latest trend with Top Key Players in Forecast Period 2019 – 2023

Market Scenario

Pathology concerns itself with the study of diseases via cell, tissue, and blood samples. The evolution of virus and disease strains calls for the need of advanced technological solutions. Pathological microscopes are used to identify or discern the presence of chronic or infectious diseases in the body by pathologists. The global pathological microscopes market is set to touch a valuation of USD 523.20 million by 2023. It can accrue significant revenue at 4.50% CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2023).

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, emergence of public and private diagnostic centers, and automation in laboratories are factors driving market growth. But unfavorable reimbursement schemes and high costs of microscopes can pose a challenge to the market.

Competitive Analysis

Microscope manufacturers in the pathological microscopes market include Nikon Corporation (Japan), Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), ZEISS International (Germany), Labomed, Inc. (U.S.), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Euromex Microscopen BV (The Netherlands), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Sakura Finetek USA, Inc. (U.S.), and Celestron LLC (U.S.).

The players are focusing on integrating new technologies to expedite the diagnosis rate associated with microscopes and lower the mortality rate. Collaborations, new product launches, and partnerships are strategies being adopted to gain a larger market share.

Segmentation

The pathological microscopes market is segmented by type, application, and end-user.

By type, electron microscope held close to 41.4% share in 2017, followed by optical microscope (18.8%), compound microscope (13.5%), digital microscope (5.4%), fluorescence microscope (4.4%), and others (16.5%). Electron microscopes can generate nearly USD 217.81 million by 2023 owing to their application in life sciences. Prevalence of diseases such as anemia and leukemia which require the need of electron microscopes lend credence to the segment valuation. But digital microscopes can exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period to accumulate USD 28.90 million for the pathological microscopes market by 2023.

By application, bodily fluids accounted for 79.4% share of the pathological microscopes market in 2017, followed by tissue scanning (12.7%), and others (7.9%). Bodily fluids can generate USD 418.84 million for the pathological microscopes market by 2023. This can be attributed to use of fluid samples to identify the presence of diseases such as tuberculosis in the human body. High prevalence of blood disorders is driving the segment growth. On the other hand, tissue scanning is touted to accumulate USD 67.94 million by 2023. High prevalence of cancer and use of digital microscopes to detect abnormal tissue growth can fuel the segment growth.

By end-user, pathology & diagnostic laboratories accounted for 45.2% market share in 2017, followed by hospitals & clinics (38.6%), forensic laboratories (11.5%), and others (4.7%). Hospitals & clinics will be the biggest end-user of the pathological microscopes market by 2023. It can generate USD 206.25 million by the end of the forecast period owing to the setup of various branches of hospital chains to handle high patient volume. On the other hand, pathology & diagnostic laboratories can generate USD 239.73 million by 2023 thanks to possessing various skilled personnel and use of hematology, clinical microbiology, and molecular pathology for rapid diagnosis of diseases.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the pathological microscopes market covers trends and opportunities across Asia Pacific (APAC), Americas, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Americas region is expected to dominate the market owing to mushrooming of various research and academic institutes. Investments in research and development (R&D) coupled with development of healthcare infrastructure are factors expected to spur the regional market growth. On the other hand, the APAC region is projected to induce massive demand owing to rising funding in nanotechnology, low material costs, and availability of skilled professionals.

