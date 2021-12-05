PC as a service Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast to 2023

Market Insights

The global PC as a service market is poised to inflate actively by the year 2023 at a healthy pace of 51.6% CAGR. With this growth graph, the market is also predicted to achieve a valuation of USD 139.31 billion from USD 11.46 billion in 2017. Some of the protruding trends that the market is witnessing; hence include high demand for PC as a service solution and reduction in IT staffing costs and workload.

PC as a service brings an accumulation of several services into a single channel that provides an improved customer experience which includes hardware, software, and services into one bundle. Another aspect of the approach of PC as a service is the flexibility the companies provide to tailor their service and to fit their needs. By moving to PC as a service, companies will be able to abandon their multi-vendor approach and the myriad of pitfalls. Hence, such a move to a single source streamlines all the aspects of companies and its IT approaches to provide much greater flexibility.

Get Free Sample of PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6380

Key players

The prominent players in the market of PC as a service are Dell Inc. (US), HP Inc. (US), Lenovo Group (China), Microsoft Corporation (US), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Amazon Web Services (US), CompuCom Systems, Inc. (the US), Utopic Software LLC (US), Computer Generated Solutions (US), Cybercore Technologies (US), and Bizbang, LLC (US).

Global PC as a Service Market Drivers & Trends

PC as a service includes an array of functions such as configurations, data backups, data recovery, and asset management. PC as a service also increases the security of the devices by inventorying and tracking location. Therefore, PC as a service covers everything from a mobile device to a desktop PC. Having such immense benefits, the adoption of PC as a service-based solution is high among SMEs owing to factors such as increased productivity, and low capital expenditure. These factors are rapidly taking the global PC as a service market to reach high growth pace with expected opportunities to enter through the presence of key market players.

The increase in investment for the development of IT infrastructure is also playing a significant role as an opportunity for the PC as a service market. The primary factors driving the growth of this market include plummeting IT staffing costs and workload, benefits offered by PCs as a service over traditional PCs and increasing adoption of PCs as a service by small and midsized enterprises.

In general, PC as a Service Market works on the OPEX model, which helps the organizations in prioritizing their investments by leasing PCs and associated services instead of purchasing at a high cost, which in turn, is assisting in minimizing the impact of technology, reducing complexity, and increasing efficiency of the organizations. Owing to such reasons, all sized enterprises are increasingly focusing on adopting PCs as a service. These factors are driving the PC as a service market to flourish consistently throughout the coming years at a higher CAGR.

Key players

The prominent players in the market of PCaaS are Dell Inc. (US), HP Inc. (US), Lenovo Group (China), Microsoft Corporation (US), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Amazon Web Services (US), CompuCom Systems, Inc. (US), Utopic Software LLC (US), Computer Generated Solutions (US), Cybercore Technologies (US), and Bizbang, LLC (US

Global PC as a Service Market Segmentation

According to the reports published by MFFR, the PC as a service market has been segmented into organization size, offering, vertical, and region.

By the mode of organization size, the market is comprised of small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises.

By the mode of offering, this market is segmented into hardware, software, and service.

By the mode of vertical, this market comprises of BFSI, government, education, IT & telecommunication healthcare & life sciences, and others.

Regional Outlook

Region wise, the market of PC as a service has covered the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to lead the PC as a service market owing to the early adoption of such solution along with the presence of the major players in the market. The prime factor driving the PC as a service market in this region also gathers high demand for PCs in industries such as IT & telecommunication, healthcare, government agencies, BFSI, and others. Whereas, the SMEs are constantly adopting PC as a service due to its various benefits such as licensed software, maintenance service, computer repair, and data recovery during urgency.

Get Full Report of PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pc-as-a-service-market-6380

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is also expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period 2018–2023 in PC as a service market owing to the increasing investments made by the IT & telecommunication companies in developing nations such as China, India and more. Additionally, the rise in the awareness among the organization related to the PC as a service in Asia- Pacific region is expected to grow the PC as a service market in the region.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: [email protected]