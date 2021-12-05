Powered Smart Card Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016 to 2025
Global Powered Smart Card Market valued approximately USD 2062.2 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 60.4% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The driving factor for powered smart card market is the Growing demand for secure and reliable payment transactions, improved security for offices and residential and commercial buildings, and a rising number of mobile phone connection subscribers worldwide these leads would generate a large sum for the demand for the global powered smart card market.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
ï‚§ By Type
ï‚§ Contact smart card
ï‚§ Contactless smart card
ï‚§ Hybrid and Dual interface smart card
ï‚§ By Components
ï‚§ Microprocessor
ï‚§ Memory smart cards
ï‚§ Telecommunications sector
ï‚§ Government IDs and healthcare sector
ï‚§ Financial services, retail and loyalty sector
ï‚§ Pay TV sector
ï‚§ Transportation sector
By Regions:
ï‚§ North America
ï‚§ U.S.
ï‚§ Canada
ï‚§ Europe
ï‚§ UK
ï‚§ Germany
ï‚§ Asia Pacific
ï‚§ China
ï‚§ India
ï‚§ Japan
ï‚§ Latin America
ï‚§ Brazil
ï‚§ Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Base year – 2016
Forecast period – 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Safran Identity and Security (Morpho SA), Oberthur Technologies, Gemalto NV, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Eastcompeace Technology Co. Ltd., Watchdata Technologies Ltd., Datang Telecom Technology Co. Ltd., Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Global Powered Smart Card in Market Study:
ï‚§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
ï‚§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
ï‚§ Venture capitalists
ï‚§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
ï‚§ Third-party knowledge providers
ï‚§ Investment bankers
ï‚§ Investors
