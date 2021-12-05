Quantum Computing Market & Technologies is expected to grow at CAGR of 24.5% through 2024, Asia-Pacific will remain a leading region
According to the “Quantum Computing Market & Technologies. Asia-Pacific – 2018-2024” report, the regional Quantum Computing market will grow at a CAGR of 24.5% throughout 2018-2024. During 2017 Quantum Computing technologies performance has increased at an impressive rate; we forecast that 2018-2019 will experience a surge of breakthroughs.
The Asia-Pacific region, and particularly China, is hurtling headlong towards the quantum era, placing its bets on the disruptive, even revolutionary potential of quantum technology. The recent breakthroughs in China have been preceded and enabled by long-term efforts and investments in quantum information science, all enthusiastically backed at the highest levels of Chinese leadership. As a result, Chinese scientists have succeeded in progressing towards the operationalization and commercialization of unhackable quantum communications, while seeking supremacy in quantum computing and concurrently progressing in quantum sensing.
China allocates extensive funding to basic and applied research. Consequently, Chinese advances in quantum information science have the potential to surpass the United States. Once operationalized, quantum technologies will also have transformative implications for China’s national security and economy. As the U.S. has sustained a leading position in the international affairs due in part to its technological, military, and economic preeminence, it is critical to take swift action to reverse this trend and once again place the U.S. as a frontrunner in emerging technologies like quantum information science.
The fierce competition at the national industrial and academic level is leading to a race for quantum supremacy. The competitors are all worthy of respect, especially because they are striving for supremacy not just over each other, but over a problem so big and so complex, that anybody’s success is everybody’s success.
China defense and national security are likely to be early adopters of quantum computing. There are applications for secure communications, interception, enhanced navigation and sensing. These uses add to fears of a China “big brother society”. Changes in the quantum computing capacities of China could have implications for geopolitics.
The 282-page report is a comprehensive review of the APAC quantum computing market available today. This report is a valuable resource for executives with interests in the market. It has been explicitly customized for ICT industry managers, investors and government decision-makers to enable them to identify business opportunities, emerging applications, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.
1] By 6 national markets:
India
China
Japan
Singapore
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
2] By 4 sectors:
National Security
Government
Government-Funded RDT&E
Industry & Business Sectors
3] By 4 revenue sources
Systems Sales
Quantum Software Sales
Quantum Computing as a Service
Government Funded RDT&E
B. A Detailed market analysis framework includes:
Business Opportunities
SWOT Analysis
Competitive Analysis
Business Environment
C. 41 Quantum Computing Bids, and Projects Data are provided
D. The report includes the following appendices:
Appendix A: Introduction to Quantum Computing
Appendix B: Quantum Information Technologies
Appendix C: Quantum Computing Hardware
Appendix D: Quantum Computing Software
Appendix E: Quantum Encryption
Appendix F: Global 50 Top Supercomputers
Appendix G: Industry Investment in Quantum Computing – 2006-2016
Appendix H: NQIT R&D Projects
Appendix I: Exascale Computing
Appendix J: Market Background by Country
Appendix K: Key Quantum Computing Patents
Appendix L: Links to 31 Quantum Computing Academic Research Centers
Appendix M: Quantum Conferences Links
Appendix N: Glossary
Appendix O: References
E. The report includes over 300 links to the Quantum Computing community information sources
F. The report provides an updated extensive data of the leading 55 Quantum Computing companies:
1Qbit,Agilent Technologies,Aifotec AG,Airbus Group,Alcatel-Lucent,Alibaba Group Holding Limited,Anyon Systems, Inc,Artiste-qb.net,Avago Technologies,Booz Allen Hamilton,British Telecommunications (BT),Cambridge Quantum Computing,Ciena Corporation,Cyoptics,D Wave Systems Inc,Eagle Power Technologies, Inc,Entanglement Partners, Emcore Corporation,Enablence Technologies,Finisar Corporation,Fuijitsu Limited,Google Quantum AI Lab,H-Bar Quantum Consultants,Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM,Infinera Corporation,Intel Corporation,ID Quantique, IonQ,JDS Uniphase Corporation,Kaiam Corporation,Lockheed Martin Corp., MagiQ Technologies, Inc.,Microsoft Quantum Architectures and,Computation Group (QuArC),Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NEC,Nokia Bell Labs, NTT Basic Research Laboratories and, NTT Secure Platform Laboratories, Post-Quantum,QbitLogic,QC Ware Corp.,Quantum CircuitsCQuantum Hardware Inc,Qubitekk,QxBranch,Quintessence Labs,Raytheon BBN,Rigetti Computing,SeQureNet, SK Telecom,Sparrow Quantum,Toshiba and Xanadu.
