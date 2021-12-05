Road Safety Market trend shows a rapid growth by 2027- Conduent Business Services, Cubic Corporation, Dahua Technology, Jenoptik, Kapsch Trafficcom, Redflex Holdings, Sensys Gatso Group

The increasing volume of traffic and stringent government regulations has positively impacted the road safety market. The increasing urban population, government regulations regarding road safety, and growing concerns towards public safety are the major factors that are driving the road safety market. The road safety market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of players operating in the market.

An increasing number of accidents, rapid motorization, and government initiatives for improving road safety are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of road safety market. However, lack of standardized regulation regarding traffic control in different regions is a major factor that might hinder the growth of road safety market. The players operating in the market are focusing on providing highly advanced solutions with the integration of new technologies to gain a strong customer base and gain a strong market position.

The report aims to provide an overview of Road Safety market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment mode, enterprise size, end user, and geography. The global Road Safety market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Road Safety market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Road Safety Market Players: Conduent Business Services, LLC, Cubic Corporation, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd , Jenoptik , Kapsch Trafficcom, Redflex Holdings, Sensys Gatso Group AB, Siemens , SWARCO, Verra Mobility.

The global road safety market is segmented on the basis of solution and service. Based on solution, the market is segmented as enforcement solution, automatic license plate recognition/automatic number plate recognition, incident detection and response, others. On the basis of services the market is segmented as professional services, managed services.

The report analyzes factors affecting Road Safety market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Road Safety market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the Road Safety market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Road Safety market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Road Safety in the global market.

