Tonic Water Market 2019 Qualitative and Quantitative Assessment by Industry Analysis, Segmentation and Development and Growth by Regions to 2027

Tonic water is a carbonated soft drink in which quinine is dissolved. It is used as a prophylactic to treat malaria and babesiosis. Tonic water usually now has a significantly lower quinine content and is consumed for its distinctive bitter flavor. It is often used in mixed drinks, particularly in gin and tonic. Regular consumption of tonic water may lead to side effects like nausea, stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, and nervousness. Rising of disposable income of people due to modernization is expected to drive the Tonic Water Market in the coming period.

Increasing intake of alcohol beverages worldwide is expected to remain the dominant force driving the demand for the tonic water market. Furthermore, the growing number of clubs and lounges which are expected to boost the need for such mixes is also projected to influence the tonic water market significantly. Moreover, growing numbers of distilleries producing gin are fueling the tonic water market. The increasing rate of health awareness among people to cut down calorie rate is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the tonic water market.

The global tonic water market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and sales channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented into regular tonic water, low calorie tonic water, slimline tonic water and flavored and non-flavored. On the basis of application the market is segmented into medicinal purposes, alcoholic drinks and direct consumption. On the basis of sales channel the market is segmented into direct sales and retail sales.

Companies Mentioned: Fever-Tree, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc., Hansen Beverage, SodaStream Inc., A.S. Watson Group, FENTIMANS, Seagram Company Ltd., Schweppes, Bradleys Tonic Co., JACK RUDY COCKTAIL CO.

The report "Tonic Water" gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmented Dosage, Route of Administration and Application. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Typhoid Vaccines market.

Table of Contents:

Global Tonic Water Market Research Report 2019-2027

Chapter 1 Global Tonic Water Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Tonic Water Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Tonic Water Market Forecast