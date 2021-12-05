Transparent Barrier Packaging Films Market Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities, Trends and Market Analysis By 2023

Summary

Global Transparent Barrier Packaging Films Market Size, Share, Challenges, Growth, Trends, Future Scope By Material (Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC), Ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), Polypropylene (PP), and others), By End-Users (Food, Healthcare, Consumer Goods and others), & by Region – Global Forecast to 2023

Transparent Barrier Packaging Films Market Overview

Transparent barrier packaging films are used in the packaging of food, healthcare, and consumer goods products. These packaging solutions increase the shelf life of products by protecting them from damaging elements such as moisture, gases, dust, etc., which can potentially degrade the quality of products. Especially the food products packaged using these films contain fewer preservatives compared to canned food products, which, as a result, increases its popularity among health-conscious consumers.

In the case of consumer goods, the products packaged with transparent barrier packaging films have a longer shelf life, and less likely to get affected by environmental factors such as moisture and UV. As a result, transparent barrier films are extensively used in flexible packaging to ensure product integrity and to maintain its quality.

According to an eminent research firm, Market Research Future (MRFR) the global transparent barrier packaging films market would observe an immense growth by 2023, posting a CAGR of 5.45% throughout the review period (2017 – 2023). Increasing consumption of processed food items and ready-to-eat food products is a key driving force behind the growth of the market.

Major Players

Players leading the global transparent barrier packaging films market include

Bemis Company, Inc. (US)

Amcor Ltd. (Australia)

3M Company (US)

AMPAC (US)

Mitsubishi Plastic (Japan)

Berry Global, Inc. (US)

Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Innovia Films (UK)

LINPAC Group (UK)

Daibochi Plastic & Packaging Industry BHD (Malaysia), among others.

Industry/Innovation/Related News

May 22, 2019 —- Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. (Japan), a leading global printing company, announced the development of all-PET (polyethylene terephthalate) laminate monomaterial flexible packaging for individual packages. The new product is developed by combining one from Toppan’s range of transparent barrier films PET-based GL FILM with PET sealant that enables a more readily recyclable alternative to conventional individual packaging composed of various materials such as aluminum.

This manufacturing method alongside, its monomaterial structure provides outstanding oxygen and moisture barrier performance and low adsorption to maintain content aroma and quality. The company confirmed that to develop this flexible packaging solution, it has applied the advanced technologies that have enabled it to secure a leading position in the global market for transparent barrier films since decades.

Global Transparent Barrier Packaging Films Market –Segmentations

The Transparent Barrier Packaging Films Market report is segmented into three key market dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Material : Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH), Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC), and Polypropylene (PP), among others.

By End-users : Food, Healthcare, and Consumer Goods, among others.

By Regions : Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Transparent Barrier Packaging Films Market – Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region leads the global transparent barrier packaging films market due to the surging demand for processed food and packaged food items. Due to the burgeoning food & beverages industry, the region is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing purchasing power of consumers, especially the rapidly developing economies such as China and India, is driving the growth of the regional market.

Moreover, the growing e-commerce industry and international trade in the region is expected to augment the market demand. Furthermore, the presence of a largely untapped market would positively impact the growth in the regional market, providing considerable growth opportunities to the market players.

The transparent barrier packaging films market in the North American region takes the second lead on the global front. Stringent government regulations for the packaging of healthcare and edible items, alongside, the growing demand for quality packaging in consumer goods are driving the growth of the regional market. High disposable income is a key driving force pushing up the regional market, creating a significant demand for efficient packaging of food items.

Europe transparent barrier packaging films market is emerging as a promising market, globally. Factors driving the growth of the regional market include changing lifestyles and the increasing demand in eCommerce and online food delivery industry. Additionally, the augmenting demand for convenience packaging allows the transparent barrier packaging films market in the region to grow rapidly.

Global Transparent Barrier Packaging Films Market– Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive, the transparent barrier packaging films market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of several large and small-scale players. Acquisition, partnership, technology launch, and expansion are some of the strategies that these players adapt to gain an edge over their competitors.

Manufacturers employ continuous improvement strategies and implement improvements to upgrade products using advanced technologies. To meet the changing consumer needs, these players invest increasingly in R&D activities and develop state-of-the-art equipment, facilities, advanced technology, and processes.

