Venture Capital Investment Market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.48% over the forecast period 2018-2025

The Venture capital investment is that financing which involves funding to startup organizations along with small business businesses which are believed to have long term potential growth in the coming years.The Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Venture Capital Investment Market valued approximately USD 164.4 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.48% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Escalating portion of new investments in the developing countries such as China & India and surging participation from mutual funds sector and hedge funds and banks into the Venture capital industry are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising interest towards self-driving vehicles is the major factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Furthermore, venture capital can provide start-up with valuable source of guidance and well-connected with business community is another factor that aiding the growth in the market during the forecast period. However, risk of return on investment is one of the major factor that limiting the market growth of Venture Capital Investment during the forecast period.

The major market player included in this report are:

Benchmark Capital

First Round Capital

Lowercase Capital

Sequoia Capital

Union Square Ventures

Baseline Ventures

Breyer Capital

Founders Fund

Index Ventures

New Enterprise Associates

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

By Application:

Small Businesses

Medium-Sized Businesses

Large Business

The report also puts forward the current and future market scenario derived precisely from a thorough analysis of the markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The exhaustive PEST analysis is done for each region to assess major external factors which may influence the Venture Capital Investment Market in the coming years.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Venture Capital Investment Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Venture Capital Investment Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Venture Capital Investment Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Venture Capital Investment Market, by Type

Chapter 6. Venture Capital Investment Market, by Application

Chapter 7. Venture Capital Investment Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9. Research Process

