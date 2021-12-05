Voice Analytics Market explored in the latest research by Avaya, Calabrio, Invoca, NICE, RankMiner, SESTEK, ThoughtSpot, Uniphore Software Systems, VoiceSense, Verint Systems

Voice analytics uses voice recognition tool to evaluate and record a verbal discussion. The software of voice analytics translate the dialogues to text format and also identifies speaker emotion by examining the audio patterns. For having an in-depth understanding of the customer’s requirements, industries such as BFSI, retail, and healthcare are utilizing voice analytics at a greater pace.

Rising concern towards controlling fraud activities by adopting proper tool of fraud detection, a market of voice analytics is growing. Besides, the driving factor, voice analytics market also presents opportunities to the players, such as the need to have meaningful acumens from the vast consumer experience and integration of AI in respective industries to have satisfied clientele is anticipated to benefit the voice analytics market in the coming period.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006068

The report aims to provide an overview of Voice Analytics market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment mode, enterprise size, end user, and geography. The global Voice Analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Voice Analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Voice Analytics Market Players: Avaya Inc., Calabrio Inc., Invoca, NICE, RankMiner, SESTEK, ThoughtSpot Inc., Uniphore Software Systems, VoiceSense Inc., Verint Systems Inc.

The global voice analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, application, and end user industry. Based on component, the market is segmented into solution and service. On the basis of deployment mode, the voice analytics market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The voice analytics market on the basis of the application is classified into call monitoring, sentiment analysis, risk and fraud detection, and others. On the basis of end user industry, the voice analytics market is segmented into retail & ecommerce, BFSI, government, IT & Telecom, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Voice Analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Voice Analytics market in these regions.

Get Reasonable Discount on this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006068

The reports cover key developments in the Voice Analytics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Voice Analytics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Voice Analytics in the global market.

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Voice Analytics Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Voice Analytics Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Purchase a Copy of Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006068