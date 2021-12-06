Active Network Management Market worth $1,525 million by 2025-According to BlueWeaveconsulting.comm

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Active Network Management Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, owing to the rising demand for high grid immovability, real-time valuation, and necessity for automation in power management solutions. Augmentation in the adoption of IoT or connected devices throughout the energy and utility ecosystem, coupled with increasing smart city projects, and amassed demand for uninterruptible transmission of electricity among end users will foster the global active network management market in the forecast period.

The rising application of active network management for mechanization, grid and real-time asset monitoring and drift of power in the grids and substations are the major factors driving the global active network management market. Additionally, the growth in renewable energy commercialization and increasing demand for uninterruptable transmission of electricity among users will accelerate the growth of the Active Network Management market. The increase in demand for smart energy management solution and surge in ICT expenditure backed by development in adoption of real-time monitoring of grids is estimated to propel the active network management market in the near future.

The services types of Active Network Management Market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of type, the active network management market has been segmented into Software and Services. The services segment is projected to dominate the global active network management market owing to its application to control demand and the generation of power, while it minimizes network losses, stabilizer systems, and detects faults in real time. Software segment will influence by increasing demand among enterprises to monitor and control the operations of all network components, such as smaller energy generators, renewable generation, and storage devices.

Download Free Sample copy of this Reports @ http://bit.ly/2JkCqf6

Automation application of Active Network Management Market is anticipated to be the dominating segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the active network management market has been categorized into automation, grid asset monitoring, real-time monitoring, and others. Automation segment will lead the market due to its application for increases productivity and reduces the impact on the environment from utility, industry, and transport, and infrastructure.

Energy & Utility is projected to lead the industry for utilizing applications of the Active Network Management during the forecast period

On the basis of end-user industry, the active network management market has been segmented into Energy & Utility, Transportation, Government, and Others. By end-user industry, energy & utility will lead the market in the account of its applications to meet the challenges of aging grid infrastructures, monitor the power system operations, maintain the balance between power generation and production, and provide a fast and efficient way to restore services after interruptions.

North America accounts for the lion’s share of the global active network management market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the active network management market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the global active network management market over the forecast period due to the early adoption of ANM and the presence of several vendors that provide ANM. The Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market due to increasing technology adoption, significant opportunities across the power and utility sector, and the increasing number of smart city projects in these regions.

Global Active Network Management Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as ABB Ltd, Chemtrols Industries Pt. Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric, IBM Corporation, Kelvatek Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Itron, Landis+Gyr, Indra Sistemas, Ziv, and Smarter Grid Solution are the key players in the global Active Network Management market.

Get full study on Global Active Network Management Market: http://bit.ly/2NG28zd

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligences regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. Our primary forte lies in publishing more than 100 research reports annually. We have a seasoned team of analysts working only for various sub-domains like Chemical and Materials, Information Technology, Telecommunication, Medical Devices/Equipment, Healthcare, Automotive and many more. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients for years. We are one of the leading market intelligence generation company delivering unique solutions for blooming your business and making the morning, more rising & shining.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826