Advanced Wound Care market with Business Trends, New Opportunities, Price and Regional Outlook to 2025
The global advanced wound care market accounted to US$ 8,181.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 11,564.6 Mn by 2025.
Asia Pacific is the fastest geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific market is driven by the factors such as to huge patient population, increases in the number of surgical procedures and rising number of wound care admit to hospitals and ambulatory care centers.
Technological Advancement in Advanced Wound Care Products
Advanced wound care products are ideally preferred for the post-surgery wound treatment. In October 2017, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation launched the Revize / Revize-X Collagen Matrix, for plastic and reconstructive surgery. The matrix is an expandable matrix which is offering up to double the initial coverage area once hydrated and fully expanded. Likewise, Acelity innovated the V.A.C.ULTA Therapy System in the U.S. in April 2017, The V.A.C.ULTA Therapy System, is latest generation negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) system, which improve clinicians’ experiences by leveraging first-to-market connectivity technology.
Leading Advanced Wound Care Market Players:
- Smith & Nephew
- Acelity L.P.
- Braun Melsungen AG
- Integra Lifesciences Corporation
- ConvaTec
- 3M
- MiMedx, Inc.
- Mölnlycke Health Care
- Paul Hartmann AG
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
Product Insights
The global advanced wound care market by product was led by dressing segment. In 2017, the dressing segment held a largest market share of 46.8% of the advanced wound care market, by product. The dressing segment is expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to the rising incidences of the people experiencing small and minute wounds due to the several physical activities. This segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.
Wound Type Insights
The advanced wound care market by wound type is segmented into ulcers, burns, trauma, surgical, and diabetic foot. The surgical segment held the largest share of the market, by wound type. In addition, the surgical wound is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to factors such as, rising number of surgical procedures, and increasing wounds due to the surgical procedures.
ADVANCED WOUND CARE – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product
- Dressings
- Film Dressings
- Hydrogel Dressings
- Foam Dressings
- Hydrocolloid Dressings
- Other Dressings
- Devices
- Electrical Stimulation
- Pressure Relief Devices
- Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment
- Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems
- Others
- Bioactives
- Autografts
- Allografts and Xenografts
- Topical Agents
- Others
By Wound Type
- Surgical
- Trauma
- Burns
- Ulcers
- Diabetic Foot
- Others
By End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Wound Care Centers
Others
