Aerospace Data Recorders Market Size, Share, Demand, Trend, Latest Innovations & Application Analysis and Industry Growth Forecast 2025

Aerospace data recorders market is expectant to reach US$ 2379.5 million by 2025 as compared to US$ 1460.9 million in 2016, escalating at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

The major factor influencing the Aerospace data recorders market growth is the rise in air traffic across the globe. The aviation industry is experiencing a huge growth in commercial aviation as well as military aviation as the demand for both has increased rapidly over the past decades. The increase in commercial aviation is attributed to the facts such as increase in disposable income in developed as well as few developing countries, decrease in flight tariffs, and demand for reduced travel time.

Get sample PDF copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000694/

The end users of aerospace data recorder are expected to witness an exponential growth in the near future, attributing to the research and developments carried out by the data and voice recorder manufacturers across the globe. The leading market players in the field of aerospace data recorders are Honeywell International Inc. (United States), L-3 Technologies Inc. (United States), Teledyne Technologies Inc. (United States), RUAG AG (Switzerland), Universal Avionics Systems Corporation (United States), FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (Canada), AstroNova Inc. (United States), Leonardo DRS (United States), Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions (United States) and MadgeTech Inc. (United States) among others.

The rising demand for air travel across the globe has increased significantly, which is demanding for more, technologically enhanced aircraft. In order to meet the rising demand of passengers, the number of aircraft orders and deliveries are also increasing rapidly. The factor is highly beneficial for the aerospace data recorders manufacturers as they can offer and deliver the new, lightweight, compact, technologically robust data and voice recorders. In addition, the aircraft manufacturers are witnessing a substantial growth in modernization of aircrafts from commercial as well as military sectors in order to enhance the technicalities of the aircrafts. Owing to this factor, the aircraft manufacturers are increasing the number of aerospace data recorders numbers, as a result of which, the market for aerospace data recorders is growing at fair rate over the periods. However, the vulnerability to cyber-attack is restraining the growth of the market for aerospace data recorders.

The aerospace data recorders market is highly poised to grow over the forecast period due to the emergence of new technologies. The development of data and voice recorders with enhanced recording time is expected to gain interest among the end users of aerospace data recorders. According to Federal Aviation Administration, the maximum time a recorder can store recording was 2 hours. However, the time of data storage is being increased to 25 hours, owing to insufficiency of relevant information from the conventional data and voice recorders.

The global aerospace data recorders market is segmented based on types, application and geography. On basis of types, the market for aerospace data recorders in classified as cockpit voice recorders, flight data recorders, data loggers and quick access recorders. The market for aerospace data recorders find application in the commercial aircrafts segment and military aircrafts segments. Geographically, the aerospace data recorders market is segregated on basis of five strategic regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America.

Buy Now This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000694/

Reason To Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global artificial intelligence in retail market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the artificial intelligence in retail market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

– Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.