Air Treatment Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2027 | Atlas Copco AB , Ahlstrom-Munksjo , Camfil , Donaldson Company

Air treatment is used to purify the air which contains many allergens and pollutants. This treatment is heavily used in the HVAC systems for commercial, industrial, spacecraft, farm buildings & installations, and many more. Through filters such as absorbent filters, air filters, heaters, air washers, conditioners, and more, the air treatment removes impurities from the air.

MARKET DYNAMICS

With continuous growth in urbanization and industrialization, several air treatment devices are getting deployed at a large number of sectors. Also, the introduction of strict rules and regulations related to the emission of industrial wastes and their treatment, the air treatment market is rising at an exponential rate. Moreover, an increase in the adoption rate of air treatment during semiconductor fabrication is expected to create tremendous opportunities for air treatment market further.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Air Treatment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Air treatment market with detailed market segmentation by type, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global Air treatment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Air treatment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global air treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and industry vertical. Based on type, the market is segmented into humidifier, de-humidifier, and air purifier. On the basis of technology, the air treatment market is segmented into ionic filters, HEPA filters, UV filters, activated carbon, electrostatic precipitators, and others. The air treatment market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified into commercial, residential, and industrial.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global air treatment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Air treatment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

