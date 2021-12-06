Anti-Slip Additives Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2018-2025

Anti-Slip Additives Market Introduction

Anti-slip additives are also called as anti-skid, traction or non-slip additives as they are added to provide high coefficient friction or resistance to a high glossy or slippery surface. Anti-slip additives add texture to the coated surface or floor in order to reduce slip that is a major cause fall accidents especially from wet floors. Anti-slip additives market is wide as it has products are based on different kinds of formulations such as silica, aluminium oxide, fatty amides, waxes or polymers among others. Polycarbonates and polypropylene are the two major types of anti-slip additives based on polymers. Anti-Slip additives are extensively used in applications such as flooring, packaging, and paints and coatings among others.

Anti-Slip Additives Market Dynamics

Anti-Slip Additives Market Drivers

The growth of anti-slip additives market can be attributed to the development of civic infrastructure across the geographies. Large amounts of population is moving to urban areas for employment and better standards of living. Therefore, as a result of globalization, the construction of infrastructure has increased drastically. This has created a demand for ingredients and additives that are used to make the flooring or other infrastructure more consumer friendly. As a consequence, there is an upsurge in the demand for anti-slip additives from engineers and builders of the construction industries.

Besides growing demand from construction industry, anti-slip additives market growth is also driven by the increasing demand from paints and coating industry which uses anti-slip additives for the addition of texture and traction to the paints and coatings. The paints and coatings industry is growing at a global level because of increasing demand from industries such as automotive and this growth is expected to directly impact the growth of anti-slip additives market and hence, drive the market.

Anti-Slip Additives Market Restraints

There are other options available that can be used as an alternative to the anti-slip additives. For instance, the trend of wooden flooring instead of using tiles can restrain the sales of anti-slip additives as wood has friction of its own and does not require the addition of anti-slip additives to reduce slip.

Anti-Slip Additives Market Trends

Anti-slip additives market is highly fragmented and also includes manufacturers that actively participate in research and development for introduction of new technologies related to the anti-slip additives market in order to expand their product portfolio and increase their competitiveness.

For instance, in the month of October, 2016, one of the key participant of anti-slip additives market introduced a new anti-slip additives technology in the market that was meant for flexible packaging applications.

Anti-Slip Additives Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global Anti-Slip Additives market can be segmented as:

Aluminium Oxide

Fatty Amides

Polymer Anti-Slip Additives Polycarbonate Polypropylene

Silica

Others (water based, etc.)

On the basis of grit-size, the global anti-slip additives market can be segmented as:

Fine

Medium

Coarse

On the basis of application, the global anti-slip additives market can be segmented as:

Packaging Food and Beverage Pharmaceutical Consumer Goods Others

Adhesives

Concrete Sealers

Paints and Coatings

Flooring

Decks

Others

Anti-Slip Additives Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global anti-slip additives market are

Duckback

Altana

Rust-Oleum

Tennant Coatings

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Protective Industrial Polymers

CoverTec

Boero Bartolomeo S.p.A.

Ampacet Corporation

LATICRETE International, Inc

The Euclid Chemical Company

Paramelt

Anti-Slip Additives Market Regional Outlook

As a result of the development of economies, infrastructure, and industries such as construction, paints and coatings, and packaging among others in China, East Asia is expected to dominate the global anti-slip additives market in terms of consumption. Also, economical production, availability of labor and raw material in rest of the Asian countries such as India is expected to result in significant production and consumption of anti-slip additives in South Asia. Following these regions in the global anti-slip additives market would be North America and Europe which account for a fair share of industries that consume anti-slip additives.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. Report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, type, grit-size and application.

The Report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Market potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

